bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the 76ers vs Celtics, NBA Playoffs

It’s a do-or-die situation for the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as they collide in Game 7 of the playoffs. With both teams set to determine who deserves to advance, every possession promises intensity, drama, and momentum swings. You can ride all the excitement by unlocking $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET—just in time for tip‑off at 7:30 PM EDT.

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How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Visit the bet365 website or download the app to get started. Click 'Join' in the top‑right corner and complete the registration form. Enter promo code GOALBET during sign‑up to claim your welcome bonus. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles, you’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets regardless of the outcome. Remember to use your Bonus Bets within seven days to make the most of your playoff betting experience. Note: Bonus Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics face off in a decisive Game 7 on Saturday. The series is tied 3–3 after the 76ers’ dominant 106–93 win in Game 6, setting up a winner‑take‑all clash at TD Garden. Check out the betting angles breakdown by our expert below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics, May 2, 7:30 PM EDT (Game 7)

The 76ers hit the road to take on the Celtics with everything on the line in Boston. The Celtics open as heavy home favorites, laying around -8.0 on the spread, with moneyline odds -290, while Philadelphia comes back as a +235 underdog. The total is relatively low at roughly 206.5, reflecting the slower, high-pressure nature of a Game 7.

Momentum, however, clearly favors Philadelphia. The Sixers forced this decider with a convincing Game 6 win, powered by Tyrese Maxey’s 30-point performance alongside strong contributions from Paul George and Joel Embiid, who continues to play through recent health issues. That trio gives Philly real upset potential, especially if Maxey maintains his aggressive scoring form.

Boston still holds key advantages. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain the most reliable star duo in the series, and the Celtics’ depth—highlighted by contributors like Payton Pritchard and Derrick White—has consistently swung games when their three-point shooting clicks.

For bettors, Boston is rightly favored at home, but the large spread is risky given Philadelphia’s current momentum. The underdog spread (+8.0) has value, while the total leans under due to Game 7 intensity and defensive adjustments. Ultimately, Boston’s experience gives them the edge, but this matchup profiles as tighter than the odds suggest.

Best Bets for 76ers vs Celtics

76ers +8.0 @ -115

Tyrese Maxey Over 23.5 Points @ -114

Jaylen Brown over 5 assists @ -120

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.