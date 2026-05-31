bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for USA vs Senegal, Soccer Friendly

This is the first ever meeting between these two nations. Both are fine-tuning for the World Cup. USA are ranked 16th in FIFA's world rankings. Senegal sit 14th. The friendly kicks off May 31 at 3:30pm ET from Bank of America Stadium. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET, and you′ll receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of the result.

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USA are +135 favorites on the moneyline, with Senegal at +200 and the draw at +220. The total is set at 2.5 goals, over at +102 and under at -142. Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before being stripped of the title. The USMNT lost to Belgium and Portugal in March's international window.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Pochettino's squad was just finalized on Tuesday. This is the first chance to see the full World Cup group together. Senegal are one of Africa's best sides, led by Sadio Mané. Our soccer expert has been tracking the teams through qualifying. Here is where his money is going for Sunday.

USA vs Senegal, International Friendly – 5/31 3:30pm ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Christian Pulisic anytime goalscorer (+170) is worth a hard look. The captain had 17 goals last season across all competitions for AC Milan. With the full squad around him for the first time since the roster announcement, expect him to lead by example. He’s been itching to score a goal for team USA.

Haji Wright anytime goalscorer (+160) is the favorite in the goalscorer market for a reason. He's been in strong form for Coventry this season with 18 goals across all competitions. The USMNT's attack runs through him centrally, and Senegal's back line will have their hands full.

For a value play, over 2.5 total goals (+102) at even money is interesting. Both teams score consistently. USA's recent form shows three of their last six matches went over 2.5. Senegal's matches have been similarly open, with three of their last six on the over.

I also like both teams to score (-116). I’d say Senegal have too much attacking quality with Mané and Ismaïla Sarr to be held scoreless for 90 minutes. And the USMNT have failed to score in only one of their last seven matches.

Give me over 2.5 goals (+102) as my most confident play. Two attacking teams trying out some plays as they tune-up should produce chances at both ends.

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