bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Spurs, NBA Playoffs

OKC leads the Western Conference Finals 3-2 after taking Game 5 at home on Tuesday. Now the Spurs require a win at home to force a Game 7. Tip-off is at 8:30pm ET from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

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San Antonio are -156 on the moneyline with OKC at +132 to win and close out the series. The spread has the Spurs at -3.5 (-112) and the Thunder at +3.5 (-108). The total sits at 219.5 with the over at -118 and under at -104.

San Antonio are 32-8 at home, the best home record in the West. Oklahoma City dropped Game 4 in San Antonio by 21, but bounced back in a big way in Game 5.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

After a blowout win in Game 4, the Spurs had no answer for SGA and the Thunder bench in Game 5. Elimination games at the Frost Bank Center should be a different animal, and our NBA analyst has been digging into these teams all playoffs. Here is where he is putting his money for Thursday.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs (OKC leads 3-2) – 5/28 8:30pm ET, Frost Bank Center

I like San Antonio on the moneyline (-156). The Spurs proved in Game 4 they can dismantle OKC when the crowd is behind them. If you want a better return, you can consider SAS -3.5 (-112), but I’m expecting a close game.

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks (-104) is my favorite prop on the board. He had three blocks in both Game 4 and Game 5. But now defending home floor in an elimination game, Wemby is going to be locked in on that end, I like the over.

Stephon Castle over 17.5 points (-102) is another angle I'm considering. He scored 13 in Game 4 but bounced back for 24 in Game 5 on an efficient night. Castle has been one of the more consistent scorers for the Spurs this playoffs.

SGA under 29.5 points (-102) is worth a glance in my opinion. He’s been under this number on three of five games this series and was under for both in San Antonio. The Spurs are going to make his night difficult, but the MVP is hard to bet against.

Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks (-104) is definitely my favorite play. It’s near even money, and you know he’ll be going all out to keep his team alive.

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