bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Steelers vs Browns, NFL TNF

Two 2-1 teams, one angry division, and a forecast calling for showers and wind gusts off the lake. Pittsburgh and Cleveland close out September at Huntington Bank Field on Prime Video with first place in the AFC North sitting there for the taking. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Pittsburgh is -148 on the moneyline, with Cleveland at +126. The Steelers lay 2.5 points at -120, and the Browns take +2.5 at -102. The total is 38.5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Neither offense is scary right now. The Steelers average 17.7 points per game, the Browns 18.0. Cleveland just outlasted Carolina in a rock fight despite being outgained by more than 100 yards.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, fixed its offensive line in Sunday's upset of Cincinnati, piling up 138 rushing yards at six yards a carry while Aaron Rodgers was sacked only twice. Jaylen Warren produced 176 total yards in that one. Cleveland, for its part, has won nine straight Thursday home games, so the history cuts both ways.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Some games you handicap. This one you squint at. There’s a lot to take in, but our NFL analyst broke down this matchup that is begging for a low score. He has some picks for you now.

Steelers vs Browns, Week 4 - 10/1 - 8:15pm ET, Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

I’m picking Under 38.5 (-115). Start with history. The under has cashed in 22 of the last 36 regular-season meetings between these teams, a 61 percent run spanning two coaching staffs on each side. Add two offenses averaging under 19 points, a possible 22-mph gust off Lake Erie, -115 is a decent price for this one.

Pittsburgh -2.5 (-120) rides with it. The Steelers found something up front against the Bengals, and Cleveland needed a roughing-the-passer flag to erase a late interception and survive the Panthers. Road chalk in this rivalry is usually poison. This week, I'll drink it anyway.

Steelers vs Browns - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jaylen Warren over 73.5 rushing yards at -114. Six yards a carry behind a reconfigured line is a story that doesn't end in one week. Look for more of the same here.

Aaron Rodgers over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +158. Nine different receivers caught passes on Sunday. Eventually those drives finish in the end zone instead of stalling. This is the riskier pick of the bunch, and it goes against my low scoring theory. But I think Rodgers can find the zone twice.

DK Metcalf over 41.5 receiving yards at -114. Forty-two yards is a low bar for the top option in a game Pittsburgh may need to throw to win.

Pittsburgh -2.5 and Warren over 73.5 rushing yards on a parlay pays +160. Throwing in the Rodgers over is super risky, but increases the payout to +430. Only wager what you can afford to lose.

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