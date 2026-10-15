bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Seahawks vs Broncos, NFL TNF

The Super Bowl XLVIII combatants meet again in throwbacks, both 3-2 and chasing their own expectations. Seattle won that night in New Jersey 43-8 and has taken three of the last four meetings since. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Seattle is -146 on the moneyline, Denver +124. The Seahawks lay 2.5 (-115); the Broncos take +2.5 (-105). Total is 40.5, over -115, under -105.

Denver's secondary is in triage. Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga are out, Riley Moss is questionable. Nix owns the league's shortest downfield radar to compensate. Seattle's defense leads the NFL in yards allowed, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads it in receiving yards and touchdowns.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Two defenses carry reputations, but only one arrives healthy. Seattle is 15-0 under Mike Macdonald when it wins the turnover battle, a habit Denver's one-read offense feeds, and its pass rush is the only thing keeping the visitors honest.

Our NFL analyst sorted the mismatch from the noise and found the value on the road side.

Seahawks vs Broncos, Week 6 - 10/15 - 8:15pm ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Seattle -2.5 (-115) is the side. The Broncos will start backups at corner and safety against the league's hottest receiver, and Nix cannot push the ball downfield to punish aggression. The Seahawks have forced 11 turnovers, most in the NFL, and Denver has given the ball away in every loss this season.

Under 40.5 (-105) fits the same night. Denver has stayed under in four of five, both offenses sit near the bottom in third-down conversion, and Seattle's defense bleeds clock. The Broncos have scored 19.4 per game against far worse defenses than this one.

Seahawks vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Nik Bonitto to record a sack at -138. Sam Darnold took five sacks against San Francisco, his most as a Seahawk. A one-read quarterback holding the ball behind a battered line against Denver's best edge is a sack waiting to happen.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 92.5 receiving yards at -113. He has 100 yards and a score in four of five games, joining Hirsch, Rice and Moss as the only players to start a season that way. Surtain's absence is the green light.

Emanuel Wilson over 66.5 rushing yards at -113. Denver's run defense ranks 29th at 145.2 per game, and Seattle needs balance to keep Bonitto honest.

Seattle -2.5 (-115) and Smith-Njigba over 92.5 receiving yards (-113) on a 2-leg parlay will pay you +212. Bonitto's sack (-138) is the spice if you want a third leg boost (+477).

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