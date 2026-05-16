bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Sabres vs Canadiens, NHL Playoffs

Montreal seized a 3-2 series edge after a chaotic 6-3 victory on Buffalo ice Thursday night. Now the scene shifts to Centre Bell on May 16 for an 8:00pm ET puck drop. Even if your bet loses, the $200 in bonuses are yours. As long as you use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET.

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The Canadiens sit at -156 on the moneyline, with Buffalo at +130. The spread has Montreal -1.5 (+144) and the Sabres +1.5 (-178). The total goals line is 6.5 with the over at +106, under at -130. Montreal is one win from their first conference semifinal appearance since 2021. The home crowd in Montreal will no doubt be electric.

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Today's Sports Betting with bet365

Montreal's offense just exploded on Thursday night for six goals. And it was on the road in New York. Buffalo's goalie situation is suddenly a question mark after Luukkonen got the hook Thursday. I've been tracking this series closely, and here's what I'm thinking as the make or break Saturday night for the Sabres looms.

Sabres vs. Canadiens (Montreal leads 3-2) – 5/16 8:00pm ET, Centre Bell

-156 on the moneyline for Montreal is not my favorite price. But I do agree that they should come out on top in Game 6. The Habs just put up six goals on Buffalo's home ice. Six different players found the net. They’re not relying on one guy carrying the load, the whole team is clicking, all four lines. And now they're back at Centre Bell where the crowd will be rocking.

Nick Suzuki anytime goalscorer (+180) is a player prop I’d consider. The captain had a goal and two assists in Game 5. He's stepped up when it matters most. Buffalo's defense has no answer for his ability to find soft spots in the slot. But I’d probably be more confident he’ll get an assist than a goal, as 72 of his 101 points this season came from assists.

Buffalo has surrendered 21 goals in this series after allowing only 12 across six first-round games. The defense is regressing at the worst time. The Sabres have looked lost in their own end at times. That's why I'm looking at the Montreal Canadiens team total over 3.5 goals (-120).

Now, I know the Sabres are desperate. Elimination games can bring out the best in teams. So if you want a hedge, Buffalo +1.5 (-178) is sitting there. That gives you a cushion if Montreal wins by one. But I'm not building my card around it.

I think the Habs finish this at home. Give me Montreal moneyline (-156). I also like Suzuki anytime goal scorer at (+180), but I’d put a lot more on the Montreal moneyline.

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