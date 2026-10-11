bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Ravens vs Falcons, NFL SNF

Baltimore ruled out Lamar Jackson on Wednesday, handing the offense to Tyler Huntley at the loudest possible venue. Atlanta, fresh off hanging 45 points on New Orleans, hosts Sunday night with first place in the NFC South already within reach. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Baltimore is -172 on the moneyline, with Atlanta at +144. The Ravens lay 3.5 points at +100, and the Falcons take +3.5 at -122. The total is 43.5, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

The numbers without Lamar are stark: since 2019, Baltimore is 6-11 when Jackson doesn't play, averaging 17.6 points. Atlanta, meanwhile, just produced 400-plus total yards in back-to-back road games for the first time since October 2020.

Bijan Robinson ran for 194 at Green Bay and 145 more in the Superdome, where Brian Robinson Jr. punched in three scores. Jackson injured the ankle against Tennessee and left the stadium in a protective boot. Huntley has gone 2-0 as a starter in relief duty before, including a 41-24 win at Lambeau last December.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

The Faclcons have been impressive, now striving for first in their division. The Ravens are shorthanded and on the road. Our NFL analyst is here to break down some interesting picks to consider this Sunday night.

Ravens vs Falcons, Week 5 - 10/11 - 8:20pm ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta -3.5 (+100). The Ravens become a below-18-points offense without Jackson, and their 3-1 record came with him on the field. Huntley hasn't taken a meaningful snap in weeks. The Falcons just hung 45 on a division rival and are tied atop the NFC South. Laying points has rarely felt this comfortable.

Atlanta's team total over 23.5 at -118 pairs with it. The Falcons scored 35 and 45 in consecutive weeks. Even a conservative night clears this by a touchdown.

Ravens vs Falcons - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bijan Robinson over 88.5 rushing yards at -114. He has nearly doubled this number in back-to-back weeks. The line looks like it was set before anyone watched Monday's film.

Drake London over 80.5 receiving yards at -114. Penix is spreading it around, and London still caught five for 96 against the Saints. This defense just gave up big plays to a backup-led group.

Derrick Henry over 83.5 rushing yards at -114. Baltimore will lean on its 32-year-old workhorse to protect Huntley. Volume alone gets Henry close.

My two top picks are Atlanta -3.5 (+100) and Bijan Robinson over 88.5 rushing yards (-114). On a parlay together those two pay +189. You could consider adding Henry over on his rushing yards as well due to volume, but I’m not as confident in that pick, because Atlanta should key in on him.

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