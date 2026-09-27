bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Rams vs Broncos, NFL SNF

One week ago, the Rams flew home from Australia with more questions than answers. On Monday, they dropped 28 points on the Giants and reminded everyone who they are. Now the Broncos stand in the way at altitude. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets.

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Los Angeles is -134 on the moneyline, with Denver at +114. The Rams lay 2.5 points at -110, and the Broncos take +2.5 at -110. The total is 44.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Stafford was surgical against New York: 327 yards, four touchdowns, a 131.3 rating. Davante Adams went for 195 and two scores without Puka Nacua. Kyren Williams averaged 7.1 yards a carry. Even Aaron Donald got in on it, playing 32 snaps in his first game in 981 days.

Denver opened with an overtime loss to Kansas City before beating the Jaguars 20-13. That Week 2 win came at a cost, though. J.K. Dobbins left with a hamstring injury and was limited in Wednesday's practice alongside RJ Harvey and Marvin Mims Jr.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Two teams heading opposite directions emotionally, the spread line figures it’ll be close. Our NFL analyst started with the quarterback tape and found an MVP operating at peak form against a team still searching for its identity. Check his picks below.

Rams vs Broncos, Week 3 - 9/27 - 8:20pm ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Starting the line with Los Angeles -2.5 (-110). Stafford just posted a 131.3 rating against a defense that gave the Cowboys fits. Denver scored 13 points against Jacksonville and can't be sure its lead RB is healthy. Road favorite is a risk in Denver, but the better offense owns this number.

The Rams' team total over 23.5 at -106 rides shotgun. Sean McVay's offense put up 28 without Nacua, and Terrance Ferguson chipped in six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Denver's defense is formiddable, but 24 points is not asking for the moon.

Rams vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Davante Adams anytime touchdown at +105. He scored twice Monday and has Stafford's full attention. With Nacua's status still fuzzy, that volume isn't going anywhere.

Kyren Williams over 54.5 rushing yards at -114 is an intriguing pick as well. Eighty-five yards on 12 carries against the Giants. If the Broncos sell out to stop Stafford, the run game feasts.

Matthew Stafford over 243.5 passing yards at -114. He threw for 327 on Monday night and this total is set well below that.

If you start with Los Angeles -2.5 and add Davante Adams anytime touchdown on a parlay together that pays out +247. Stafford's yardage total rounds it out as a third leg if you have the tolerance. Safe to say I like the Rams props moreso in this matchup.

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