bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Pistons vs Cavaliers, NBA Playoffs

Cleveland snatched a 3-2 series lead after an overtime battle in Detroit. Now the whole thing shifts back to Rocket Arena on May 15 at 7:00pm ET. Bet $10 using bet365 bonus code GOALBET and you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens with that first bet.

bet365 Promo Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 5/15/2026

Cleveland sits as a 3.5-point favorite at home (-114), with the moneyline at -166. Detroit is +140 to win outright. The total is set at 209.5. The Cavs are a perfect 6-0 at home this postseason. Will they continue this home streak?

Access major rewards when you use the bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Click the link above to reach bet365's site Download the bet365 app for your state if you prefer mobile Tap "Sign Up" and fill in your info Enter bet365 bonus code GOALBET Put at least $10 into your new account Wager $10 or more on Cavs vs Pistons or any market Win or lose, you get $200 in bonus bets

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with bet365

This Eastern Conference Second Round series has been a war. I presume that will continue in Game 6 tonight at 7:00pm ET. I've been glued in for every minute, and here's what's jumping out at me ahead of Friday's tip-off.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers (CLV leads 3-2) – 5/15 7:00pm ET, Rocket Arena

Everyone's going to look at Cleveland's perfect home record and assume they close this out. The moneyline says Cleveland -164, but I'm not so sure. Betting the spread makes sense to me for this one. I'm taking Detroit +3.5 (-106).

The Pistons have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings. I actually think they’ll win the game, and the spread bet provides a little cushion even if they lose by a few points. After being down 3-1 to Orlando in first round, they ripped off three straight wins, avoiding elimination.

Cade Cunningham (Over/Under 26.5 points) dropped 45 in Game 5 of the Magic series to keep the lights on. I like Cade over 26.5 points (-114). He is averaging 30.0 points this playoffs. He had 39 in the overtime loss Wednesday. The Cavs haven't found an answer for him all series.

I also like Tobias Harris to make 2+ threes (+102). He's hit this in three of the last four games, and Cleveland's defense has been collapsing hard on Cade in the paint. That leaves Harris open on the weak side. He's shooting 38% from deep at home this season. Even money feels generous for this one.

Switching to the defensive end, Jarrett Allen to record 2+ blocks (-114) is my kind of play. He's swatted at least two shots in three straight games. Detroit is a rim attacking team. They're seventh in paint touches per game, and Allen can just sit back there waiting. If you're feeling a little more bold, Allen 3+ blocks (+270) gives you a real nice return, but I’m sticking with 2+ (-114).

Give me Detroit to cover the spread (-106) and force a Game 7. I don’t think the Pistons are done just yet.

Full bet365 Terms and Conditions