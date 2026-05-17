bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Newcastle vs West Ham, EPL Games

Newcastle just dropped three of their last five. Not ideal form heading into the home stretch. But Game Week 37 brings West Ham to St. James' Park on May 17, with kickoff at 12:30pm ET. Here's the deal: Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET. Your $200 in bonus bets will be awarded, win or lose.

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Newcastle are +110 favorites on the moneyline, with West Ham at +220 and the draw sitting at +270. The Over/Under for 3.5 total goals is +124 for over, and -160 for under. St. James' Park has been good to the Magpies this season. They have nine home wins on the board. And West Ham have struggled on the road, conceding 25 goals away from home in league play.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Two teams with different things to play for here. Newcastle want to send their home crowd home happy. West Ham? They're still glancing over their shoulder at the relegation picture. I've got a few bets I like for Sunday, and I'm not overthinking them.

Newcastle vs West Ham – 5/17 12:30pm ET, St. James' Park

I'm looking at Newcastle to win (+110) as my main play. West Ham has been losing on the road a lot recently. It’s hard to overlook in this matchup. Newcastle put three past Brighton at home a couple weeks ago. The atmosphere at St. James' should carry them here.

William Osula anytime goalscorer (+150) is worth a hard look. He's been Newcastle's main attacking outlet, and West Ham's back three, likely Disasi, Todibo, and Mavropanos, have looked vulnerable on the road. Osula got on the scoresheet in that Brighton win as well. I think he’ll find a way in this match as well.

Here's a number I like: West Ham have been held scoreless in three straight road games. So I'm also backing Newcastle to score first (-130). The Hammers are slow starters on the road. Lately they haven’t got going at all. On top of that, St. James' isn't exactly a gentle place to wake up.

For something a little out there: Bruno Guimarães to have 2+ shots on target (+440). He hasn’t been afraid to fire shots this season. Moreso than any Newcastle player who isn't a forward. West Ham's midfield tends to leave space around the box, and Bruno knows how to find those gaps.

Four of the last five meetings between these clubs have seen both teams find the net. I get why someone would look at over 2.5 goals (-215). But that price is just too short for my taste.

I'd rather stick with Newcastle to win on the moneyline (+110) and Osula anytime goalscorer (+150) as my top two plays.

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