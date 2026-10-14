bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Man City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League

Eight games, eight wins. Enzo Maresca's Manchester City have been flawless this season, and Wednesday brings the toughest test yet: Paris Saint-Germain, champions of Europe in each of the last two seasons, arriving at the Etihad Stadium. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Manchester City is +105 on the moneyline, with PSG at +210 and the draw at +310. Over 2.5 goals sits at -245, while over 3.5 is priced at +106. Erling Haaland is a heavy -115 favorite to score anytime.

City dismantled Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, are a perfect 6-0 in the Premier League, and report no injuries. Phil Foden is back from his domestic ban, and Jeremy Doku is likely to be a bench option again despite scoring at Anfield.

PSG's domestic form has been sleepier, just three wins from six in Ligue 1, though they crushed Slovan Bratislava 6-1 to open their European defense. Gianluigi Donnarumma faces his former club in goal.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Revenge tour or repeat for PSG? Our soccer analyst dug into the numbers behind Europe's biggest midweek fixture. This type of match could have title run implications. Here are his picks for this Champions League faceoff.

Manchester City vs PSG, Champions League - 10/14 - 3pm ET, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Man City moneyline at +105 is where I start. A flawless side at home, plus money against a team sixth in its own league. PSG are defending champions, and they have won four straight since the Slovan rout, so this is no wounded giant. Their best version has simply shown up in Europe, not week-to-week in France.

Over 3.5 goals at +106 is the value swing. PSG's opener produced 4.7 expected goals. City's last home outing finished 5-3. The 2024 meeting between these clubs ended 4-2. Everything about this fixture trends toward a fourth goal, and bet365's number rewards patience.

Man City vs PSG - Best Champions League Player Props & Parlays

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer at -115. He has 59 Champions League goals in 59 appearances, eight more strikes already this season in league and European play, and one more ties Van Nistelrooy for seventh on the all-time list. Scriptwriters could not ask for a better stage.

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist at +105. Freshly rested, fully fit, and with two assists in Europe already this season. He has scored on his last two trips to Anfield and loves English soil.

Man City moneyline (+105) and Haaland anytime goalscorer (-115) on a parlay pays +167. That’s a nicer payout than the standalone picks. I’m considering adding the Dembele to score or assist prop for a third leg to the parlay, bringing the payout to +605. It’s significantly riskier, so only wager with funds you can afford to lose.

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