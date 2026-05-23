bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Cavs, NBA Playoffs

New York is on a nine game win streak, the longest since Boston took 10 in a row in 2024. The Knicks lead this series 2-0 after a 109-93 victory at MSG on Thursday. Now the scene shifts to Rocket Arena on May 23 at 8pm ET. Bet $10 while using the bet365 promo code GOALBET to get $200 in bonuses.

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Cleveland enters as 2.5-point home favorites, with the moneyline at -126. New York is +108 to win outright. The total is set at 213.5 points. The Cavaliers were 27-14 at home during the regular season and are 6-1 at Rocket Arena in these playoffs. New York was 22-19 on the road during the regular season.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

The Cavaliers have been here before. Down 2-0 to Detroit in the second round, they came back to win the series in seven games. Now they face the same deficit against a tougher opponent. Our NBA betting analyst has been watching this series closely. Here's where his money is going for Game 3.

Knicks vs Cavaliers (New York leads 2-0) – 5/23 8pm ET, Rocket Arena

I like Cleveland to win (-126) as my main play. The Cavs have been tremendous at home this postseason. They've faced a 2-0 hole already and didn't flinch that time. Donovan Mitchell averaged 25.9 points across the first two rounds. He had 26 in Game 2. The home crowd should lift him like it did in the Detroit series.

Evan Mobley over 8.5 rebounds (+102) is a prop I'm targeting. Mobley only grabbed six rebounds in Game 2, but he's averaging 8.4 rebounds this postseason. And here's the thing: Cleveland was outrebounded badly during New York's third-quarter run in Game 2. Mobley knows that. He needs to really work the glass in Game 3.

Another angle: Donovan Mitchell over 27.5 points (-012). Mitchell has cleared this number in four of his last five home playoff games. He had 26 in Game 2 on the road. At Rocket Arena, where he's more comfortable, I think he pushes past 27 with no issue.

I'm staying away from the total. Both games have gone over 213.5, but Game 2 was a blowout and Game 1 needed overtime. Too much variance for my taste.

Give me Cleveland to win (-126) as my most confident placement. The Cavs protect home floor and make this a series. New York’s win streak has to end at some point.

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