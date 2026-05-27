bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Hurricanes vs Canadiens, NHL Playoffs

Carolina leads the series 2-1 after a 3-2 overtime win in Montreal on Monday. Now the Hurricanes have a chance to put the Canadiens in a serious hole. This one gets going at 8pm ET in Montreal. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Carolina are -146 on the moneyline with Montreal at +122 to win outright. The puck line has the Hurricanes at -1.5 (+164) and the Canadiens at +1.5 (-210). The total is set at 5.5 goals with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

The hurricanes are 10-1 so far this postseason and 5-0 in overtime, winning all five OT games by the exact score of 3-2. Montreal has dropped two straight after opening the series with a blowout win at Raleigh.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Carolina has won eight straight games since their Game 1 blowout loss, and the shot totals in this series tell a brutal story for Montreal. The Hurricanes have held the Canadiens to 12 and 13 shots in Games 2 and 3, respectively, and the pressure shows no signs of letting up. Our NHL analyst has been watching this series closely and has three plays he feels good about for Wednesday night. Here is where his money is going.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens (Carolina leads 2-1) – 5/27 8pm ET, Bell Centre

I like Carolina on the moneyline (-146). They’ve only lost one game all postseason, and honestly the shot totals in this series tell you everything you need to know. Games 2 and 3 combined: 65 shots for Carolina, 25 for Montreal. Dobes has been unreal keeping them in it, but that kind of goaltending runs out eventually.

Stankoven to score anytime (+250) is really enticing in my book. He has seven goals in this postseason, but he hasn’t found the net yet in this series. I would say he’s due for one in Game 4.

On the total, I'm going under 5.5 (-105). Nine out of Carolina’s 11 playoff games so far have hit the under. The Game 1 blowout looks more and more like an outlier as this series has tightened into a grind. Also, a Montreal team fighting to stay alive tends to play tighter, not looser.

Stankoven anytime (+250) to me is the best deal. Yes it’s riskier than other plays, but the payout is nice for the rate he’s scoring at.

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