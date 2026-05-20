bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Freiburg vs Aston Villa, Europa League Final

Freiburg have never reached the final. Aston Villa is hunting their first major trophy since 1996. The Europa League Final kicks off at the Besiktas Stadium on May 20 at 3:00pm ET. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET, and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets even if your bet loses.

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Aston Villa are -160 favorites on the 3-way moneyline, with Freiburg at +440 and the draw at +270. The over/under for 2.5 total goals is +100 for over and -122 for under.

In the knockout phase of this Europa League season, across three games, Villa has yet to allow a goal, and they have scored 10. Freiburg is also hot, scoring 11 and surrendering just 3.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Unai Emery is managing his sixth European final. He's won four of them. Freiburg are here for the first time ever. The resumes contrast, but finals can be weird. I've been digging into this matchup, and here's where my money's going.

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa (Europa League Final) – 5/20 3:00pm ET, Besiktas Stadium, Istanbul

It may be the popular pick, but I definitely like Aston Villa to win (-160). That's my anchor here. The Opta supercomputer gives Villa nearly a 68% shot at taking this thing home. Emery just knows how to navigate these knockout games. Freiburg have been brilliant defensively, but so have Villa, and they have plenty of firepower up top.

Morgan Rogers to score or assist (+100) is a prop I really like. The kid is 23 and he's been involved in everything lately. He picked up an assist against Liverpool just last week. Confidence is high. And I’m not sure if Freiburg has the right matchups to contain him.

Give me Ollie Watkins to record 2+ shots on target (+135) as well. He bagged two goals against Liverpool. Freiburg's defense is tough, there’s no question, so finding space won't be easy. But Watkins has delivered against top competition all year. He's not backing down from this spot.

Here's something interesting: the last five Europa League finals all landed under 3.5 goals. That's a super interesting pattern, and both of these teams have been excellent defensively recently. But I think Villa's attack is too good to stop entirely. So I'm just avoiding the total goals market altogether on this one.

Bottom line: Aston Villa (-160) get this done inside regulation. Their attack can hurt you in multiple ways, and the defense has picked the perfect time to tighten up. This is my most confident play.

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