bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Chiefs vs Raiders, NFL Week 4

The Raiders are 3-0. Las Vegas won three games all of last season, hired first-year coach Klint Kubiak, and now hosts Kansas City on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium with Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt on the CBS call. The Chiefs are 3-0 too. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 10/04/2026

Kansas City is -225 on the moneyline, with Las Vegas at +188. The Chiefs lay 4.5 points at -112, and the Raiders take +4.5 at -108. The total is 47.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Kirk Cousins has thrown three touchdown passes in all three games this season. Brock Bowers just hung 116 yards and a score on New Orleans. Mike Washington Jr. even broke off a 36-yard touchdown run against the Saints.

The Raiders lead the NFL in turnover differential and interceptions, and their 10 sacks rank fourth. Kansas City, oddly, has four sacks all season. Las Vegas also won at Arrowhead in January, a fact this locker room has not forgotten.

Grab $200 in bonus bets with this bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Tap the link above to reach bet365's new player registration page On your phone? Install the bet365 app for your state before joining Fill in the entire registration form Enter GOALBET when the promo code box shows up Fund your account with $10 or more Put $10 on this AFC West battle or any market you like $200 in bonus bets arrive once that wager settles

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Many football fans are waiting for the Raiders to finally get punched in the mouth. Will Week 4 deliver the fist? Maybe, but our NFL analyst still isn't convinced it lands clean. He’s been following the AFC West closely and has some insightful picks to share.

Chiefs vs Raiders, Week 4 - 10/4 - 4:25pm ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas +4.5 (-108) is the call. Home underdog, division rivalry, a quarterback playing the best football of his Vegas tenure, and a Chiefs pass rush that has barely shown up. If this game is close in the fourth, which recent history suggests, the points do the work.

Over 47.5 (-110) slots in naturally. These offenses each average 29.3 points per game, and neither defense scares anyone on the back end. Two of the league's top-seven scoring attacks, indoors, with first place in the division in play.

Chiefs vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Brock Bowers over 72.5 receiving yards at -114. He cleared this number by more than 40 last week against a decent Saints defense. Kansas City's secondary is thinner than that.

Kirk Cousins over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +116. Three straight games with three scoring throws. The plus-money payout on a streak like that is a gift.

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -136. The MVP answer to all of the above. Somebody's scoring in this game; it might be everybody.

Las Vegas +4.5 (-108) and Cousins over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+116) on a parlay pays +208. Bowers' yardage total is the natural third leg if you like the Raiders offense in this one.

Full bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions