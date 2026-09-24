bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Falcons vs Packers, NFL TNF

The wait is over in Atlanta. Michael Penix Jr. starts at quarterback on Thursday, his first game in 10 months since tearing his ACL. Waiting for him: a Lambeau Field crowd, a short week, and a Green Bay team that escaped with an overtime win on Sunday. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets.

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Green Bay is -270 on the moneyline, with Atlanta at +220. The Packers lay 6.5 points at -102, and the Falcons take +6.5 at -120. The total is 43.5, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Penix last season threw nine touchdowns against three picks and posted the league's lowest interception rate before going down in Week 11. Atlanta needs that version immediately.

The Falcons are the only offense in the NFL that hasn't entered the red zone through two weeks, losing their first two games by a combined 54-16. Cooper Rush was benched against Carolina. Trey Smack's 26-yard walk-off won it for Green Bay in the Meadowlands.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Thursday's game has layers: a quarterback comeback, a home opener, and one offense searching for the red zone like it's a lost passport.

This one is really tough to forecast, but our NFL analyst sorted through all of it and has some picks ready.

Falcons vs Packers, Week 3 - 9/24 - 8:15pm ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Green Bay -6.5 (-102) starts the card, and I don't think it's especially close. Six and a half points on the road, for a quarterback making his first start in 10 months, behind an offense that has yet to sniff the red zone? No thanks.

The Packers' team total over 24.5 at -106 comes next. Atlanta's defense has been on the field for 54 points in two games, and rookie kicker Trey Smack already has a walk-off under his belt. Green Bay should clear this as long as they play their game.

Falcons vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown at -155 is intriguing. The man ranked No. 3 in the NFL's Top 100 hasn't been the problem. Atlanta has to overcome their redzone draught at some point. I believe Bijan Robinson will be the vehicle. I’m not super convinced he’ll nab the touchdown though.

Jordan Love over 226.5 passing yards at -114 has more favorable odds and is more likely in my opinion. He managed only 145 against the Jets, but volume rebounds at home against a defense that has spent two weeks getting worn down.

Also consider Drake London over 63.5 receiving yards at -114. Penix's return means the ball goes back to his most trusted target. London has been Atlanta's one constant in this mess.

Green Bay -6.5 (-102) and Jordan Love over 226.5 passing yards (-114) are my favorite picks. Throw those together on a parlay and it pays +242.

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