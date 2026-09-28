bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Eagles vs Bears, NFL MNF

Chicago's quarterback room is in triage. Caleb Williams is out with a hamstring injury, ending his run of 36 straight regular-season starts. Tyson Bagent just cleared concussion protocol Sunday. The man actually being prepared to start is 38-year-old Case Keenum. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Philadelphia is -210 on the moneyline, with Chicago at +176. The Eagles lay 4.5 points at -106, and the Bears take +4.5 at -114. The total is 41.5, with both sides priced at -110.

The Bears are coming off a 9-3 loss to Minnesota in which Williams hurt his hamstring on a non-contact scramble and Bagent left with a concussion. That followed a 59-37 demolition of Carolina, which feels like a different season entirely.

Keenum, signed as a third-stringer, hasn't started an NFL game since 2023. Ben Johnson has yet to officially name a starter, but Keenum took every first-team rep in practice. The Eagles are 2-0 with two escapes: a two-point win over Washington and a Darius Cooper touchdown with nine seconds left to beat the Titans.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Philadelphia keeps winning ugly. Our NFL analyst keeps coming back to one question: does it matter? Against this quarterback situation, probably not. Here’s his lineup of picks for Monday Night Football in Chicago.

Eagles vs Bears, Week 3 - 9/28 - 8:15pm ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Eagles -3.5 (-115). Keenum taking all the first-team reps is the tell. He'll be prepared, sure, but a 38-year-old who hasn't started since 2023, piloting an offense built around a scrambler's legs? Philadelphia's flaws are real. Chicago's are structural.

Under 41.5 (-110) makes sense next to it. The Eagles rank 26th in passing yards and 30th in rushing through two weeks, grinding out 24-point afternoons. Their last two games totaled 46 and 44 points. The Bears just scored three. Nobody here is racing to 24.

Eagles vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown at -115. He ran for 83 yards in the opener and remains the most reliable finisher in a crowded backfield that now includes Tank Bigsby.

DeVonta Smith over 72.5 receiving yards at -113. With A.J. Brown now in New England, Smith is Hurts' clear top option, and he hung 117 yards on Tennessee.

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown at +145. The sneak still works, and Chicago will likely commit everything to stopping Barkley first. I don’t think they’ll be able to contain either of them for the entire game.

Philadelphia -4.5 and Barkley to score on a parlay pays +199. I like those two for sure, and the Smith receiving yards line is another I would consider if you want a bigger parlay payout.

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