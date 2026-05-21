bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Cavaliers vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs

New York pulled a remarkable comeback Tuesday night. They erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 115-104 in overtime. The Knicks now lead the Eastern Conference Finals 1-0 and stay home for Game 2 on May 21 at 8pm ET. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET. You’ll secure $200 even if your bet loses.

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New York sits as 6.5-point favorites on the spread (-106). The Cavaliers at +6.5 (-114). The moneyline has the Knicks at -240 and Cleveland at +198. The total is set at 216.5 with the over at -108 and under at -112. New York has won eight straight playoff games.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Jalen Brunson was unstoppable down the stretch of Game 1, outscoring the entire Cavaliers roster 17-11 over the final 12 minutes of the game, including overtime. New York shot 75 percent from the field during that epic rally. Our NBA betting expert has been following these teams closely these playoffs. This is where he is placing his bets.

Cavaliers vs Knicks (New York leads 1-0) – 5/21 8pm ET, Madison Square Garden

The Knicks at -240 on the moneyline is just too expensive for my taste. Same with laying 6.5 points. But there's a smarter way to back New York’s momentum at home. The parlay of Knicks to be leading at halftime and win the game (-130) is my favorite play here.

This bet wouldn’t have cashed in Game 1 though, as the Cavs had the lead at half, so it is riskier. I just think New York is going to come out hot in this one and never look back. They’ve been excellent defending MSG, and the crowd is going to be even louder Thursday after that comeback.

Evan Mobley over 8.5 rebounds (-102) looks like a good price to me. He grabbed 14 boards in Game 1, and 12 in closeout game 7 in Detroit. He's averaging 8.4 rebounds this postseason (which is under). But his regular season average was 9.0.

I’m intrigued by Donovan Mitchell to score 30+ points (+140). He had 32 in Game 1 despite the loss. He's answered losses with big games throughout these playoffs. The Knicks put OG Anunoby on him. Anunoby is tough, but Mitchell has a way of getting his numbers anyway.

Give me Knicks half/full parlay (-130) as my favorite wager here. The Garden is going to be rocking, and Brunson doesn't look like he's cooling off anytime soon.

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