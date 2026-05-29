bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses for Canadiens vs Hurricanes, NHL Playoffs

Carolina leads 3-1 and can close out the series on home ice tonight at Lenovo Center. Montreal is trying to keep their season alive after getting shut out 4-0 in Game 4. Wager $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Carolina are -240 on the moneyline with Montreal at +195 to win. The puck line has the Hurricanes at -1.5 (+106) and the Canadiens at +1.5 (-130). The total sits at 5.5 goals with the over and under both at -110.

The Hurricanes allowed just 18 shots in their Game 4 shutout and have given up only four goals across Games 2, 3 and 4. Montreal has dropped three straight and is 0-6 on the power play in this series.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Carolina swept Ottawa and Philadelphia by a combined 8-0 series margin, allowing just 10 goals in those eight games. The Hurricanes have been the most dominant team in the playoffs, especially on defense. Our NHL analyst has been all over this matchup and has his picks locked in for Friday night.

Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads 3-1) – 5/29 8pm ET, Lenovo Center

I like the Jakub Dobes over 28.5 saves (-108). Carolina has put up 40-plus shots in multiple games this series and Montreal's defense has not been able to keep them off the scoresheet for long. Dobes has been the reason this series is not already over, and with Carolina pressing for a closeout win, he is going to be busy.

Logan Stankoven anytime goalscorer (+240) is a potential value play. He put up seven shots in Game 4 and scored. He has eight goals this postseason in 12 games. I would say there’s more than a 50/50 chance he gets another one.

Andrei Svechnikov anytime goalscorer (+190) is another prop that catches my eye. Six shots and an empty netter in Game 4. He also found the net in Game 3. He is locked in right now and the pricetag is reasonable.

For the total, I am on the under 5.5 (-110). Carolina allowed six goals in Game 1 after eleven days off and just two across Games 2 and 3, then none in Game 4. The pattern is clear. This is a suffocating defensive team when they are locked in, and closing out a series at home tends to bring out their best.

Stankoven anytime goalscorer (+240), for me, is the best deal of the night. This man is playing the best hockey of his life right now.

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