bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Buccaneers vs Cowboys, NFL TNF

The Buccaneers are 0-4, but nobody has beaten them badly. Every loss has come by one score. Their defense ranks fourth in the NFL. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have the call. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Dallas is -480 on the moneyline, with Tampa Bay at +370. The Cowboys lay 8.5 points at -112, and the Buccaneers take +8.5 at +108. The total is 47.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Baker Mayfield is out with a dislocated thumb after an uneven start, so Jalon Daniels tries again. Tampa Bay has lost 33-27, 23-19, 23-16 and 17-14. One-score games, every single one.

Dallas is banged up, with three starters doubtful and guard Tyler Smith already on injured reserve. They scored 37 against Washington and 34 in Houston, so this is no plodding attack. CeeDee Lamb has 498 receiving yards, and Javonte Williams has five rushing touchdowns. This series stays tight: six of the last eight meetings were decided by one score.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

An 0-4 team against a 2-2 team. The Cowboys are heavily favored. Our NFL analyst says the line is lying to you, that his one could go either way. Here are his favorite picks for this matchup.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys, Week 5 - 10/8 - 8:15pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tampa Bay +8.5 (+108). Eight and a half points is an eternity for a defense this good covering an undrafted rookie quarterback. Dallas is 2-2 with losses to the Giants and Ravens; the machine hums but doesn't dominate. The cover is a different question entirely.

Over 47.5 (-110). Dallas has scored 34, 31 and 37 points across its last three games. Even the Bucs' fourth-ranked defense eventually bends against that, and Tampa Bay's late-game comebacks keep adding points.

Bucs vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Javonte Williams anytime touchdown at -230. Five rushing touchdowns in four games is not a fluke. It is a role.

CeeDee Lamb over 80.5 receiving yards at -113. He averages nearly 125 per game on the strength of Prescott's tidy eight-to-one touchdown-to-pick ratio. The line is basically asking him to have an average night.

Bucky Irving over 51.5 rushing yards at -113. Tampa Bay gave him 56 carries through four games and will lean on the run to protect its rookie. Four-point-three yards a pop gets this done on volume alone.

Tampa Bay +8.5 and Williams anytime TD on a parlay pays +217. Lamb's yardage total is the cherry on top as a third leg, bringing this to +469. Only wager what you can afford to lose, especially on riskier parlay plays.

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