bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Bills vs Rams, NFL MNF

The last time these teams met under the lights, the scoreboard read 44-42. Josh Allen accounted for six touchdowns, Stafford threw for 320 yards, and nobody played defense for three hours. The sequel arrives with the Rams handing out rally towels for Stafford's 2025 MVP season; Allen won the award in 2024. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Los Angeles is -176 on the moneyline, with Buffalo at +148. The Rams lay 3.5 points at -104, and the Bills take +3.5 at -118. The total is 54.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Buffalo's defense just made Drake Maye look like a Pro Bowler, ranks in the bottom 10 in both scoring and yardage, and is missing Ed Oliver. Allen has 1,039 passing yards with six touchdowns and three picks this year.

The Rams are 2-2 and just outgained Philadelphia 415-172 despite Stafford throwing two first-half picks. He has six touchdowns and six interceptions this season, eight giveaways in all. Puka Nacua is healthy again after missing two games. Davante Adams has 390 receiving yards.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Two MVP quarterbacks from the the previous two seasons. One broken secondary, and a total line begging to be tested. Buffalo leads the series 9-6, for whatever that is worth in October. Our NFL analyst dug into this phenom QB matchup and has some interesting picks to share.

Bills vs Rams, Week 5 - 10/12 - 8:15pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Over 54.5 (-110). The 2024 meeting produced 86 points. Buffalo's secondary is the leakiest unit either team fields, and Stafford is throwing 50-plus times a game. Both offenses average more than 30. The number is high; the offenses are higher.

Los Angeles -3.5 (-104). The Bills just lost at home to New England with Allen throwing a back-breaking interception. The Rams moved the ball at will against a far better Eagles defense. Everything except pedigree points to the home side.

Bills vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Puka Nacua over 92.5 receiving yards at -113. He is healthy after the groin issue that cost him two games, and Stafford's pass volume makes this a counting-numbers bet.

Josh Allen anytime touchdown at -125. He rushed for three scores and 82 yards in the 2024 meeting and remains Buffalo's best short-yardage weapon.

Davante Adams over 62.5 receiving yards at -113. He hung 195 yards and two scores on the Giants in September and averages nearly 100 per game. Buffalo's corners are the soft spot he gets to attack.

Los Angeles -3.5 and Adams over 62.5 receiving yards on a parlay pays is going to pay you +225. Nacua's yardage total is a natural third leg for the shootout believers. That three way parlay would pay +503, but the risk is much greater.

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