bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonuses For Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League

Diego Simeone's machine is purring. Atletico Madrid sit second in La Liga with four straight wins, and a battered Manchester United walk into the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday afternoon. Paramount+ carries it in the US. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Atletico Madrid is -110 on the moneyline, with Manchester United at +280 and the draw also at +280. Over 2.5 goals is priced at -210, while under 2.5 sits at +168. Julian Alvarez heads the anytime goalscorer market at +175.

The visitors are a mess. United have won once in their last six, have zero away wins all season, and sit 13th in the Premier League with six points from six games. Michael Carrick's job may hinge on the response. De Ligt, Ugarte, Sesko, Mazraoui and Dorgu are all out.

Atletico, by contrast, report a full squad after beating Alaves 2-1 on Saturday for a fourth consecutive win. Their domestic numbers are nasty: 18 scored, eight conceded, three clean sheets in eight league games.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Some Champions League nights are chess. This one seems more like a mismatch. Our soccer analyst is here to lay out the card.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, Champions League - 10/13 - 3pm ET, Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atletico Madrid moneyline at -110 is the anchor. Four straight wins, a full squad, and an opponent that cannot win away from home. Simeone has faced United twice before, managing a win and a draw, and neither vintage of United was this fragile. The price is short because it should be.

Over 2.5 goals at -210 lacks glamour and makes up for it in evidence: each of Atletico's last eight home matches cleared three goals, and none of United's last 49 European matches finished goalless. Goals are the default state of both teams.

Atletico vs Man Utd - Best Champions League Player Props & Parlays

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer at +175 is the value play with a dash of gut. He is still chasing his first goal of the season after the summer transfer saga, which is exactly why the price is this generous. Baena has four in nine, so the goals are arriving from everywhere in this side. United's patched-up back line is a soft landing spot for a talent like his.

Lee Kang-In to score or assist at -105 rounds things out. He has two goals in his last four home matches and drifts into the half-spaces United's depleted midfield cannot cover. He didn't start Saturday, so the legs are fresh.

Atletico Madrid moneyline (-110) and Alvarez anytime goalscorer (+175) on a parlay pays +251. If you want one single bet from this card, make it the home win.

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