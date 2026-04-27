bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Thunder vs Suns Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game 4 promises to be a thriller as the Thunder are on the verge of sweeping the series, and the Suns are desperate to avoid elimination in front of their home crowd. With the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, you’ve got $200 in Bonus Bets under your belt to back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s explosive scoring or Devin Booker’s veteran leadership.

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Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app to get started. Click “Join” in the top‑right corner and complete the registration form. Enter the promo code GOALBET during sign‑up to activate your welcome bonus. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles, win or lose, receive $200 in Bonus Bets. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days. They cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs continue to deliver edge‑of‑your‑seat drama, and Game 4 between the Thunder and Suns on April 27 at 9:30 PM EDT is set to keep the intensity rolling. Our expert is here to spotlight the wagers with the strongest value in this pivotal showdown.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns, Apr 27, 9:30 PM EDT (Game 4)

This game looks like a potential closeout, with Oklahoma City holding a commanding 3–0 series lead and firmly in control of the matchup. The Thunder have dominated on both ends, winning each game by double digits and showcasing the depth and composure of a championship-caliber roster.

The biggest storyline is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who erupted for 42 points in Game 3 and has consistently dictated tempo and efficiency throughout the series. Even without key contributors like Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City’s depth—featuring players like Chet Holmgren and a productive bench—has overwhelmed Phoenix.

Phoenix, meanwhile, faces a must-win situation but enters with serious concerns. Devin Booker is dealing with an ankle issue, and the Suns have struggled to generate consistent offense, particularly against OKC’s elite defense. Turnovers and poor shooting have been recurring problems, and the supporting cast hasn’t provided enough relief.

Oklahoma City is a heavy favorite, with spreads around -10.5 and totals set at 213.5 points. On the moneyline, the Thunder comes in at -500 while the Suns are set at +375. The angle here is motivation versus margin—Phoenix should show urgency at home, but OKC’s control suggests another strong performance.

Expect the Thunder to dictate pace again, while the Suns’ hopes hinge on Booker’s health and a drastic offensive turnaround.

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