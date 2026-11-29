Reigning Super Bowl winner Seattle is on the verge of giving up its NFC West title to this formidable Niners team, which has lost just once so far in 2026. Place a $10 bet on this game using the bet365 promo code GOALBET and you will collect $200 in sports bonuses no matter what the outcome.

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The 49ers (9-1) are -154 favorites on the moneyline, while the Seahawks (6-4) are priced at +127. San Francisco lays 2.5 (-122); Seattle takes 2.5 (+101). Total is 43.5, over -115, under -103.

San Francisco has won three straight and is a near-lock to take the NFC West, retaking the division title the team last clinched in 2023. Last time out the 49ers cruised past the Vikings in a big statement win, with Brock Purdy throwing for 255 yards and three TDs despite struggling with an ankle injury.

The Seahawks have had a hard time in 2026 as the NFL defending champions. Seattle has won three of its last four to move into wild-card contention, including an impressive 20-3 win over the Chiefs in Week 7 to inflict the first loss on KC this year.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Seattle is out for revenge on Sunday after losing the first matchup of 2026 between these two teams. Back in October the 49ers won a chaotic game on the road which included five lead changes and seven turnovers. Seattle has won three of its last five games against San Francisco, including a 41-6 blowout in the 2025 NFC Divisional Round.

Seahawks vs 49ers, Week 12 - 11/29 - 4:25 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA.

While the first game between these teams in 2026 was a classic, I think San Francisco has enough tools on offense to make this a much more comfortable afternoon for the home team. The Niners have one of the best, most well-rounded offenses in the league and that should lead them to cover a narrow spread.

With Purdy and 2025’s Comeback Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey on fire San Francisco leads the league in points scored per game, points per play and yards per play. The team’s efficiency is incredible, coming away with a TD on almost 85% of red zone visits, another NFL-leading mark. Seattle does not take its chances anywhere near as well and is also averaging 1.6 turnovers a game to the 49ers’ 1.1.

If October’s matchup is any indication, there should be plenty of points here. San Francisco scores an NFL-leading 4.2 TDs and 31.6 points per game, posing a threat both through the air and on the ground. The Niners have posted 35 points or more in all of their last three games.

Seahawks vs 49ers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Christian McCaffrey o3.5 receptions (-120). Don’t be surprised to see San Francisco get creative against this tough Seattle defense. McCaffrey is a formidable runner but he also works great with Purdy out of the pocket, averaging 4.2 receptions and 44.4 receiving yards per game in 2026.

Jason Myers o6.5 kicking points (-116). Finishing off drives has been a big problem for Seattle and if the 49ers keep them out in the redzone it should be a busy day for the Seahawks kicker.

49ers -2.5 and McCaffrey o3.5 receptions pays out at +225. Add o43.5 TD to get +470.

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