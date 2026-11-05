bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Ravens vs Jaguars, NFL TNF

The Ravens are on a three-game losing streak and face a tough test this Thursday when they host the Jaguars, who have won four of their last five. You can get in on the action by staking a $10 bet with the bet365 promo code GOALBET, collecting $200 in sports bonuses whatever the outcome.

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The Jaguars (5-2) are a heavy -556 favorite on the moneyline, the Ravens (4-4) are backed at +400. Jacksonville lays 9.5 (-119); Baltimore takes 9.5 (-101). Total is 39.5, over -115, under -106.

The Ravens have been rocked by a crucial injury. Lamar Jackson lasted one snap against the Bills before going down to a thumb injury. In his absence Baltimore went down 36-10 with Jackson’s replacement Joe Fagnano managing just 91 passing yards. He will be sorely missed against the in-form Jaguars, who are coming off a heavy win over the Colts in their last outing.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

This is the first meeting between the Jaguars and Ravens since 2023. On that occasion Baltimore came out on top, winning 23-7. But with Jackson and also backup QB Tyler Huntley on the injured reserve, the odds are stacked against the home team for Thursday Night Football.

Ravens vs Jaguars, Week 9 - 11/5 - 8:15pm ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD.

A win for Jacksonville should be a no-brainer here. But the 9.5 spread is a steep one, and I think shorthanded Baltimore can do enough to cover as underdog. There probably isn’t enough points in this Jaguars offense to pull away; they average 21.3 points per game on the road or in neutral venues.

I also like the under here. Baltimore’s offense has been underwater since Jackson’s injury trouble began, scoring at a rate of 11 points per game over the last three. The Ravens are 1-2 on the over this season, while the Jaguars have an O/U record of 0-2 in true away games.

Ravens vs Jaguars - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Derrick Henry anytime TD (+135). If the Ravens are going to do anything in possession, it will come down to their ace RB. Henry has 10 scrimmage TDs this year and will be Baltimore’s prime outlet with Jackson out.

Trevor Lawrence 250+ passing yards (+115). The Ravens have struggled against the pass through this recent slump, with Josh Allen putting up 289 yards last week. Back Lawrence to post similar numbers: the Jaguars average 8.3 yards per pass in 2026, ranking third in the NFL.

Baltimore -9.5 and a Henry anytime TD pays out at +260. Add Jackson 250+ passing yards to get +600.

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