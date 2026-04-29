bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Raptors vs Cavaliers Game 5

The NBA Playoffs are heating up, and with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, you’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets to use across postseason matchups. Whether it’s the Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 5 tie-breaker tipping off at 7:30 PM EDT or other thrilling contests, this offer lets you back every play risk-free and levels up the excitement.

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Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app to get started. Click “Join” in the top‑right corner and complete the registration form. Enter promo code GOALBET during sign‑up to unlock your welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Win or lose, once your first bet settles, you’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days.

Note: Bonus Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Playoffs

Game 5 between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers tips off tonight at 7:30 PM EDT in Cleveland’s Rocket Arena. Our expert is here to walk you through this pivotal matchup in the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs and help you gain betting perspective.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Apr 29, 7:30 PM EDT (Game 5)

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers head into a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, turning this matchup into a swing game that could define the series. Cleveland returns home as a heavy favorite (-400 ML), currently laying around -8.5 with a total near 216 points, reflecting both their perceived edge and the defensive tone of the series. The Raptors are underdogs on the moneyline at +310

Toronto’s Game 4 win (93-89) highlighted their ability to grind games down, relying on physical defense and clutch execution from Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, who combined for 46 points. Their strategy has been clear: limit Donovan Mitchell and force turnovers, a formula that has disrupted Cleveland’s offensive rhythm in back-to-back games.

The spread feels inflated given Toronto’s defensive profile and ability to keep games close. Even with Immanuel Quickley sidelined, the Raptors’ length and versatility have created consistent problems. Cleveland still holds the higher ceiling, especially at home, but their inconsistency late in games is a concern.

Expect another slow-paced, physical contest. If Cleveland controls the tempo, they can win comfortably—but Toronto’s resilience makes them a strong candidate to cover.

Best Bets for Raptors vs Cavaliers

Raptors +8.5 @ -110

Donovan Mitchell Over 26.5 Points @ -112

Total - Under 225.5 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change

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bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.