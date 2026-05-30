bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League Final

PSG are going for back-to-back European titles while Arsenal return to the final for the first time since 2006, having just won the Premier League trophy. Puskás Aréna in Budapest hosts this one, May 30 at 12pm ET. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets no matter the result.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 5/30/2026

PSG are +125 to win in 90 minutes, with Arsenal at +210 and the draw at +250. To lift the trophy including extra time and penalties, PSG are -148 and Arsenal are +126. The over/under on 2.5 goals sits at +100 over and -122 under.

PSG have scored 44 goals in this Champions League campaign, the second highest total in the competition's history. Arsenal went unbeaten through the entire tournament and kept nine clean sheets along the way.

Lock in your bet365 promo code bonus before the Budapest kick-off.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Open the link above and head to bet365's sign-up page On a phone or tablet, get the bet365 app downloaded for your state Press "Register" and fill out your account information When the promo field appears, type in GOALBET Make a first deposit of at least $10 Put a $10 qualifying wager on PSG vs Arsenal or any other market Your $200 in bonus bets are added to your account win or lose

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Paris Saint Germain knocked Arsenal out of last season's semifinals 3-1 on aggregate, and Mikel Arteta's side has come back with a Premier League title and a full tournament's worth of momentum. Our soccer expert has been all over this matchup and has a clear set of plays for Saturday in Budapest. Here is where his money is going.

PSG vs Arsenal, Champions League Final – 5/30 12pm ET, Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Both teams to score Yes (-136) is a smart bet in my opinion. Arsenal did pitch nine shutouts in this tournament, but PSG's front line is historically prolific. Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres has been scoring regularly for Arsenal since January. A clean sheet for either side in this final between two attacking teams seems unlikely.

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist (+105) is where I'm putting real money. The Ballon d'Or winner put up 21 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season, and provided two assists in last year's CL final. Getting him at essentially even money to have a direct goal contribution in the biggest game of the year is a genuine value spot.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia anytime goalscorer (+220) is my swing play. He had two goals in the first leg against Bayern Munich in the semis. He can be quiet for long stretches and then flip a game on one run. At +220, if it hits, it is a solid return on investment.

On the total, over 2.5 goals (+100) at even money makes sense as a fourth angle. PSG's attack is too relentless and Arsenal have too much quality going forward now for this to stay tight and low for 90 minutes.

Dembele to score or assist (+105) is the play I'd hammer hardest. Near even money on one of the best players in the sport in the game that matters most.

Full bet365 bonus code Terms and Conditions