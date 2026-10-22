bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Bears, NFL TNF

The Bears and Patriots meet on Thursday with both teams harboring playoff aspirations after a strong start to the year. Both Chicago and New England sit 4-2 so far and a great matchup is anticipated at Soldier Field, with the teams meeting for the first time since 2024. Place a $10 bet using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonuses, win or lose.

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Chicago is -164 on the moneyline, New England +137. The Bears lay 2.5 (-130); the Pats take +2.5 (-109). Total is 50.5, over -111, under -110.

Chicago’s offense takes on a whole new dimension with Caleb Williams on the field. The QB completed 30 of 36 passing attempts for 305 yards in his first game back against the Falcons, though four sacks against revealed certain O-line issues for the Bears that must be addressed. The key for the Pats will be stamping out the turnovers; Maye has thrown seven picks already, the third-highest figure among NFL QBs, and has also fumbled five times.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Both the Bears and Patriots have run into some good form lately, setting up an intriguing matchup this Thursday as each team looks to bolster its postseason credentials. The Bears recovered well from a heavy loss against rivals Green Bay by taking down the Falcons 31-23 in their last outing. New England has won all of its last three games after going 1-2 to start the season, with Maye throwing for 235 yards and 3 TDs to mastermind a 26-19 win over the Jets last weekend.

Patriots vs Bears, Week 7 - 10/22 - 8:15pm ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Patriots +2.5 (-109) is my pick here. The Bears offense looked much better with Williams under center but four sacks against betrayed big issues in the Chicago O-line, and the news that Jonah Jackson (hip) is doubtful will not help them here. The Pats defend the rush well, heightening the pressure on Williams to fire, while Maye looked electric against the Jets.

Under 50.5 (-105) also looks a good bet. Turnovers have been a huge issue for the Patriots, with Maye giving up seven picks and five fumbles alone under center in the opening six games. Both of these teams have big offensive holes which should keep scoring down. Write a short, one or two sentence introduction to the game

Patriots vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Add 2 to 3 paragraphs looking at the best player props available on the game. Finish it off by giving the odds for a parlay on a few of the picks chosen overall.

Drake Maye to throw 250+ yards at +100. The Patriots QB was flying last week against the Jets and he has the chance to put up big numbers at Soldier Field. The Bears rank 31st in the NFL by allowing 8.4 yards per pass, a weakness Maye can take advantage of.

D’Andre Swift to rush 60+ yards at -135. The Bears will need a big game from Swift to take the pressure off Williams and their depleted O-line. The RB has the talent to make it happen, averaging 66.3 yards per game through six outings with six TDs. The Bears lead the NFL with 160.1 yards per game on average.

Patriots +2.5 and Maye to break 250 yards at +260. If the Pats are going to push Chicago close as the underdog on Thursday their QB will be at the heart of the action. Look for him to continue his upward trajectory and lead from the pocket as New England covers the spread.

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