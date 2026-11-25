Thanksgiving Eve serves up a treat for football fans as the Green Bay Packers head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Rams. Both teams need a win to stay in the playoff chase. Get in on the action by placing a $10 bet with the bet365 promo code GOALBET, collecting $200 in sports bonuses no matter what the result.

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The Rams (6-4) are -143 favorites on the moneyline, while the Packers (6-4) are priced at +119. LA lays 2.5 (-110); Green Bay takes 2.5 (-111). Total is 43.5, over -120, under +100.

The Packers fell in Week 10 to the Vikings and now trail the Bears and Lions by two games in the NFC North. Jordan Love picked up 220 passing yards with a TD but also gave up an interception and was sacked eight times, losing a total of 57 yards. The Rams are on a run of four straight wins, though all of those have come against teams not currently in the playoff picture. They are far behind NFC West leader San Francisco and will have to hope for a wild card spot to make the postseason.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

The Packers could get Micah Parsons back on the field on Wednesday. The All-Pro linebacker went down with an ACL injury last year but has resumed practice and has been activated to the roster in time to face the Rams. It would be a huge boost for this inconsistent Green Bay team as it chases the win in Los Angeles.

Packers vs Rams, Week 12 - 11/25 - 8 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA.

I think the Rams’ recent run of success is misleading, with three of the wins coming against some of the worst teams in pro football this year, such as the Chargers, Cardinals and Raiders. Green Bay will be much tougher and I like the Packers to win on the road as the underdogs.

The Packers have made life miserable for LA in recent years. They are 5-0 against the Rams in their last five meetings, while Love is 2-0 against LA. Stafford, meanwhile, is 7-15 over his career against Green Bay with the Lions and now the Rams. The home team’s pass rushers do not pressure the pocket with nearly the same intensity as the relentless Vikings, which should give Love the space he needs to control the game and deliver another win.

I can see a tight game unfolding with points coming at a minimum. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up just 284.5 yards per game (third in NFL). Green Bay depends on Love for inspiration with an almost non-existent rushing game, and with Parsons nearing a return the team’s defense is in line for a big boost.

Packers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Matthew Stafford o0.5 interceptions thrown TD (-132). Stafford has had a big problem avoiding picks in 2026 and has thrown 10 already at a clip of one per game, the fourth-worst mark of any NFL QB.

Christian Watson anytime TD (+155). Watson leads Green Bay with seven receiving TDs so far this year and is one of Love’s favored outlets in the red zone.

Packers ML and Watson TD pays out at +330. Add Stafford o0.5 interceptions to get +550.

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