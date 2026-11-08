bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Packers vs Patriots, NFL

The Patriots are looking to bolster their playoff hopes with a fourth win in their last five this weekend. Standing in their way are the Packers, who have some ground to make up in a fiercely competitive NFC North. Get in on the action by staking a $10 bet with the bet365 promo code GOALBET, collecting $200 in sports bonuses whatever the result.

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The Patriots (5-3) are -179 favorites on the moneyline, the Packers (5-3) are backed at +148. New England lays 3.5 (+105); Green Bay takes 3.5 (-125). Total is 45.5, over -112, under -108.

The Patriots have won three of their last four, with their last loss coming on the road against the Bears. The Packers got past the Panthers in their last outing, with Jordan Love throwing 30 completed passes for 288 yards and three TDs. This is the first meeting between these two teams since August 2023, which ended in a 22-17 win for the Pats.

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Today’s NFL Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Both Green Bay and New England are battling to reach the playoffs, making this game a must-win for each team. The Packers may welcome Micah Parsons back for the first time since the All-Pro linebacker went down with an ACL injury last year.

Packers vs Patriots, Week 9 - 11/5 - 4:25pm ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA.

With both of these teams suffering from inconsistency over the course of the season this is a tough one to call. But I think Green Bay is good enough to at least cover on the road as a narrow underdog. In Jordan Love the Packers have one of the game’s biggest threats through the air and the Patriots don’t defend the pass all that well. The Pats are 0-3 ATS in their last three while Green Bay is 3-1 ATS as underdog.

With the game likely going to the wire, I am backing the over as both teams put up multiple scores. New England averages more than 30 ppg at home this year while Green Bay just needs to improve in the red zone to capitalize on Love’s formidable arm.

Packers vs Patriots - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime TD (-132). Stevenson has three TDs in his last five games and will be a potent threat down in the RZ.

Jordan Love 275+ passing yards (-105). Love leads all NFL quarterbacks this year with 2,246 total passing yards at a clip of 280.8 Y/G.

Packers +3.5 and Love 275+ passing yards pays out at +220. Add over 45.5 points to get +440.

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