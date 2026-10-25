bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Packers vs Lions, NFL

One of the most highly anticipated NFL games this Sunday takes place in the NFC North. The Packers visit the Bears on Sunday 10/25 in a must-win matchup for both of these historic rivals. You can get in on the action by placing a $10 bet using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collecting $200 in bonuses, win or lose.

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The Lions (3-2) are backed at -165 on the moneyline, the Packers (4-2) are underdog at +140. Detroit lays 3.5 (-108); Green Bays takes 3.5 (-110). Total is 53.5, over -114, under -108.

The stakes are high for this rivalry game. With the 5-0 Vikings leading the NFC North, neither Green Bay nor Detroit can afford to give up any more ground in the division race. The Lions have been lethal with the ball in hand but defensive issues have once more been a weight around Dan Campbell’s shoulders. When the Packers are firing and Jordan Love is on, they are tough to beat - too many unforced errors and wasted opportunities have kept them just above .500 so far, however.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Both the Bears and Patriots have run into some good form lately, setting up an intriguing matchup this Thursday as each team looks to bolster its postseason credentials. The Bears recovered well from a heavy loss against rivals Green Bay by taking down the Falcons 31-23 in their last outing. New England has won all of its last three games after going 1-2 to start the season, with Maye throwing for 235 yards and 3 TDs to mastermind a 26-19 win over the Jets last weekend.

Packers vs Lions, Week 7 - 10/25 - 4:25pm ET, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Lions -3.5 (-108) is my pick for Sunday’s game. Detroit and Jared Goff have shown enough over the last couple of games to convince me this offense is now firing on all cylinders. The Lions lead the NFL with 4 TDs per game on average and are coming away from red zone drives with a giant 77.3% TD completion rate. Only half of the Packers’ forays into the RZ have yielded six points this year. Green Bay’s anemic rush game will heap the pressure onto Love, who has been inconsistent to start 2026.

This one looks like it’ll be free-scoring which is why I am taking over 53.5 points (-114). Detroit simultaneously put out one of the NFL’s most productive offensive units - averaging 32.8 points per game (2nd in league) and 393.8 yards per game (4th) while also ranking rock-bottom on defense with a massive 404.4 yards per allowed on average. The Lions are 5-0 on the over so far and I think that’ll go to 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Packers vs Lions - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Matthew Golden anytime TD at +150. With three TDs in his last five games the Packers WR is one of Love’s most reliable outlets in the redzone. Golden is already blowing past his rookie year numbers and should pose a big headache for this less than watertight Lions secondary.

Jared Goff 3+ TD passes at +180. The Detroit QB lit up the Cardinals for 271 yards and 3 TDs last week and he would love a repeat against the Lions’ rivals. Goff has thrown 5 TDs in Green Bay’s last two visits to Ford Field and has a 7-4 career record overall against the Packers.

Over 53.5 and Goff 3+ TD passes at +240. If Goff fires, this is going to be a high-scoring game. Look for both the Lions QB and Love to take center-stage on Sunday, pushing this game past the over.

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