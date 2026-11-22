The Giants are looking to bounce back after suffering a late loss last time out against the Commanders, but they will not have it easy against in-form Jacksonville. Get in on the action by placing a $10 bet on this game with the bet365 promo code GOALBET. You will be eligible to collect $200 in sports bonuses whether your bet wins or loses.

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The Giants (5-3-1) are underdogs for this one at +215. The Jaguars (7-2) are priced at -270 to win on the road. Jacksonville lays 5.5 (-120); New York takes 2.5 (+100). Total is 46.5, over -111, under -111.

The home team was denied a third straight win by Jayden Daniels, whose touchdown pass with less than a minute on the clock grabbed a 24-21 win for Washington in Week 10. The Giants remain top of the NFC East, comfortably ahead of nearest challenger Dallas.

The Jaguars bring a three-game win streak to East Rutherford and look like a lock to defend the AFC South title they won in 2025. Last week Jacksonville beat Tennessee 40-23, with Trevor Lawrence throwing for 352 yards and three TDs to spark the Jaguars offense.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Two division leaders meet this Sunday in one of Week 11’s must-watch games. The Jaguars have been excellent on both sides of the ball, ranking among the NFL’s top teams offensively and on defense. With just one loss in their last seven games, they will be a tricky matchup for a Giants team looking to put last week’s Commanders loss behind them.

Jaguars vs Giants, Week 11 - 11/22 - 4:25 pm ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

The Jaguars are really rolling at the moment, and I think that they will have enough to cover the spread as away favorites. There will be a lot of pressure on the Giants defense and while it has been strong in 2026, there is a potential area of weakness that Jacksonville can work on.

The Giants do not handle the rush well, ranking 20th in the NFL with 121.6 yards per game allowed on the ground. This plays right into the Jaguars’ hands: with Bhayshul Tuten really turning heads at RB this year they run the ball more than most teams in pro football and are getting good results. Look to Jacksonville to pound away on the rush and cover.

If the away team can pull away early, that should keep the points total down, making the under a solid pick. The Jaguars defense allows just 16 points per game, the second-best mark in the NFL.

Jaguars vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bhayshul Tuten over 74.5 rushing yards (-116). As we mentioned above, Tuten should see a lot of the ball against this relatively weak Giants rush defense.

Cam Skattebo over 72.5 scrimmage yards (-116). Skattebo shined against the Commanders, picking up 122 total yards and three TDs. The Giants will need another big game from the young RB if they are to be competitive on Sunday.

Jaguars -5.5 and Tuten over 74.5 rushing yards pays out at +155. Add under 46.5 points to get +470.

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