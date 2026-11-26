The Eagles have seen their season come crashing down after losing Jalen Hurts and are already resigned to missing the playoffs. Dallas is still in the chase but needs a strong end to the season. Stake a $10 bet on this game using the bet365 promo code GOALBET and you will collect $200 in sports bonuses no matter what the outcome is.

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The Cowboys (5-6) are -500 favorites on the moneyline, while the Eagles (3-7) are priced at +365. Dallas lays 8.5 (-111); Philadelphia takes 8.5 (-110). Total is 47.5, over -118, under -103.

The Eagles ground out a win on Sunday over the Steelers to end an awful run of seven straight losses, coinciding with Hurts going down with a diagnosis of blood clots and being sidelined indefinitely. While not officially eliminated yet, Philadelphia has less than a 1% chance of making the postseason going into Week 12.

Dallas has put up some big numbers on offense recently, including a 51-30 win over the Titans last Sunday, but the Cowboys’ defensive struggles are costing them big time. The team has dropped its last two home games and is also seeing its playoff chances slip away.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Philadelphia is out for revenge after losing the last matchup between these two NFC East rivals. The Cowboys won 38-21 at the Linc in October, with Dak Prescott throwing for three TDs. Tanner McKee played at quarterback that day but he has since been replaced by Joe Milton, Prescott’s former backup in Dallas who got his first career win last week against the Steelers.

Eagles vs Cowboys, Week 12 - 11/26 - 4:30 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX.

While the Cowboys’ home form has been bad of late, Philadelphia is in all sorts of trouble and Dallas should be able to cover the spread in front of its own fans this Thanksgiving Thursday.

Defense has been the big issue for Dallas, but they shouldn’t be sweating against an Eagles team that ranks dead last in the NFL on yards gained per game and 31st in points scored. Philadelphia is 2-8 ATS in 2026 and 0-3 playing on the road.

Dallas has a strong offense but I doubt the Eagles can keep this one close enough to stop the second half from being a blowout. That is why I am leaning toward the under here as the Cowboys pull ahead early and run out the clock. Philadelphia has gone 2-5 on the over in its last seven games.

Eagles vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

George Pickens o67.5 receiving yards (-116). The Cowboys WR has topped 100 receiving yards in both of his last two games and averages 78 yards per game so far in 2026.

Saquon Barkley anytime TD (+110). With the Eagles passing game in disarray their ace running back represents the team’s best chance of finding the endzone on Thursday.

Cowboys -8.5 and Pickens o67.5 receiving yards pays out at +230. Add Barkley anytime TD to get +750.

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