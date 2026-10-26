bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles have a must-win home game on Monday as they host the Cowboys. The Eagles are looking to break out of an early-season slump. Make the most of this Monday Night Football matchup by staking a $10 bet using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collecting $200 in sports bonuses whatever the outcome.

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The Cowboys (2-4) are a -218 favorite on the moneyline, the Eagles (2-4) are backed at +180. Philadelphia lays 4.5 (-111); Dallas takes 4.5 (-108). Total is 44.5, over -114, under -108.

The Eagles are in crisis mode right now. Star QB Jalen Hurts went down in Week 5 after being diagnosed with a blood clot and is out indefinitely. Without Hurts, Philadelphia went down to the Panthers to lose their fourth straight game, the team’s worst run in six years. They will hope to turn a corner against another struggler. Dallas has lost both of its last two games with Dak Prescott wilting under pressure, throwing four interceptions in those outings.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

These two NFC East rivals really need to show improvement if they wish to put together a serious playoff challenge. A statement win on Monday would really galvanize these sleeping giants. Prescott has been far too turnover-happy in recent weeks and he will go up against Tanner McKee, who made only his third NFL career start last time out. Ace RB Saquon Barkley should dress for the Eagles after sitting out the last two games with injury.

Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 7 - 10/26 - 8:15pm ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

I like the Cowboys at -4.5 (-108) for Monday Night Football. Prescott vs McKee looks like a mismatch at QB and that should tip for the balance for the visitors. Over the last three games the Eagles are giving up 407.3 yards per game while picking up just 208.7 Y/G on average. Hurts is too big an absence and the Cowboys look a good bet to cover.

With Philadelphia’s defense also in disarray the over at 44 points is also an attractive option. Dallas tends toward the high-scoring with an O/U record of 4-2 and there should be plenty of points in this one too.

Cowboys vs Eagles - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Javonte Williams first TD scorer at +320. While Dallas are pass-heavy, Williams’ ability to get over the line at short range is why it is one of the NFL’s most effective teams when getting in the redzone. The Eagles’ RZ defense has been mediocre and if the Cowboys get close early on they will no doubt turn to their RB to complete the job.

CeeDee Lamb +82.5 receiving yards at -115. Lamb is one of the best receivers in the game and should get plenty of targets from Prescott. He averages 96.2 receiving yards per game so far in 2026.

Over 44 and Lamb +82.5 receiving yards +185. The Cowboys have the firepower to push this game past the over, with Lamb playing a starring role.

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