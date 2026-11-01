bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs Broncos, NFL

Make use of the bet365 bonus code GOALBET and you can claim $200 in sports bonuses to use on Sunday at 4:25pm when the Chiefs visit the Cowboys.

The Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season on the road to Seattle on Week 7. They won’t find things any easier in this AFC West rivalry game. Philadelphia Eagles have a must-win home game on Monday as they host the Cowboys. Staking a $10 bet using bet365 promo code GOALBET, you can collect $200 in sports bonuses, whatever the outcome.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 11/1/2026

The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The Chiefs (5-1) are a -120 favorite on the moneyline, the Broncos (5-2) are backed at +100. KC lays 1.5 (-108); Denver takes 1.5 (-111). Total is 40.5, over -114, under -108.

The Broncos take to the field on Sunday with the intention of extending a three-game win streak, having taken down the Chargers, Seattle and Cardinals. Solid defense has been key to that run with Denver holding all three opponents to 17 points or fewer. Kansas City managed just three points in its loss to Seattle and will have to improve greatly on offense to trouble the home side.

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How to claim the bet365 promo code

Click on the link provided above to access bet365's signup page If you are using a cellphone you must install your state’s bet365 app Complete the full registration form When prompted by the website or app, type GOALBET into the promo code box Make a first deposit of at least $10 Place a wager of $10 on Cowboys vs Broncos or any available market After that bet settles you will receive $200 in sports bonuses, win or lose

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

The Chiefs and Broncos are currently duking it out at the top of the AFC West, with reigning division champion Denver just half a game back going into Week 8. These two teams have already met once in 2026, a lopsided game won 31-10 by KC; but the Broncos have improved since then and will be hard to beat in front of their own fans.

Chiefs vs Broncos, Week 8 - 11/1 - 4:25pm ET, Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO.

I’m backing the Broncos on the moneyline here. They have a good recent record against the Chiefs, winning three of the last four, and Patrick Mahomes’ troubles against a strong pass defense like Seattle’s will be encouraging to the equally formidable Broncos, led by the ever-dangerous Nik Bonitto.

For similar reasons the under is the way to go here. Denver holds opponents to 20.1 points per game, the seventh-best record in the NFL. The Chiefs have the second-meanest defense in the league with an average of 17.2 ppg allowed.

Chiefs vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Travis Kelce +4.5 receptions (-111). The veteran Chiefs TE still has a great connection with Mahomes. And with the KC O-line struggling against the pass rush the onus will be on Mahomes to look for the quick outlet.

Bo Nix +14.5 rushing yards (-120). Nix too will be under pressure and will have to use his scrambling abilities to keep Chris Jones and the Chiefs edge rushers at bay. Nix averages 15 yards per game on the ground through seven outings.

Denver on the moneyline and Nix +14.5 rushing yards pays out at +240. Add the under at 40.5 to get +475.

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