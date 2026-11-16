The Ravens will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the Chargers in this Monday Night Football matchup. Baltimore’s 4-5 record puts them on the bubble of the the playoff race, but a victory against this winless Los Angeles team could see them jump right back in the hunt. Use our bet365 promo code GOALBET and bet $10 to get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Code verified: 11/15/2026

With their home-field advantage and a better record, the Ravens are the favorites at -233 moneyline odds. LA, meanwhile, comes in at +285. The spread for this game is -4.5 (-108) in favor of the Ravens, while the Chargers are -114 to cover the +4.5 spread. bet365 puts the line for this game at just 38.5 points, with odds for the over -110 of and the under at -111.

As the low totals line suggests, offensive struggles is the main storyline for this game. The Chargers have been held to under 10 points in two of their last three games, while Baltimore has not scored more than 13 points since mid-October.

Learn more about our bet365 promo code

Discover other best sportsbook promos to choose from

See our expert rankings and analysis of the best betting apps

How to claim the bet365 promo code

Use any of the bet365 promo code links on this page to go to the bet365 website or download the bet365 app. Complete the bet365 registration form with your name, date of birth, and other requested information. Enter GOALBET into the promo code box during the bet365 sign up process Follow the steps to deposit $10 or more into your bet365 account with your preferred payment method. Bet $10 the Chargers vs Ravens game or any eligible market. You will get $200 in bonus bets as soon as your qualifying wager settles.

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.*

Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Can the Ravens capitalize on the Chargers’ recent scoring woes? That’s the question fans will be asking on Monday night, but Baltimore won’t feel confident going into this one with their fourth starting quarterback of the season after trading for Jacoby Brissett in Week 9.

Chargers vs Ravens, Week 10 - 11/16 - 8:15pm ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Given the QB carousel Baltimore have experienced this season after losing both Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley to injury, it’s no surprise that the spread for this big Monday Night Football game is just 4.5 points.

The low expected score also plays into this. It’s hard to expect the Ravens to blow out the Chargers when they’ve had so much trouble scoring recently — even if LA has lost all eight of their games this season. With such a low-scoring matchup, the 38.5 totals line makes sense here.

Chargers vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Derrick Henry - anytime touchdown at -141. With a new quarterback under center (again), it’s hard to know what to expect from this Ravens’ attack, but we are sure that Derrick Henry will be a go-to option in the red zone.

Zay Flowers over 70 receiving yards at -116. Brissett isn’t a dominant QB like Lamar Jackson, but he’s a good game manager. He’ll be relying on his top receivers often due to his limited time learning Baltimore’s offense, which means relying on Flowers.

Justin Herbert over 200 passing yards at -111. The Chargers have been difficult to watch on offense this year, but against this banged up Ravens defense, Herbert could have a big game in the air.

Full bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions