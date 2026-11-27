The Steelers are in crisis mode after back-to-back losses and the release of Aaron Rodgers. Can the Broncos take advantage and win on the road in Week 12? If you place a $10 bet on this game using the bet365 promo code GOALBET you will collect $200 in sports bonuses no matter what the outcome is.

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The Broncos (8-2) are -200 favorites on the moneyline, while the Steelers (6-4) are priced at +175. Denver lays 4.5 (-111); Pittsburgh takes 4.5 (-111). Total is 36.5, over -118, under -103.

The Steelers have seen the wheels come off what was looking like a strong season. After losing to Cincinnati and struggling Philadelphia, Pittsburgh then cut Rodgers amid a media storm surrounding the veteran QB which enveloped coach Mike McCarthy. Mason Rudolph will line up under center on Friday against Denver.

Denver has won six straight and now sits ahead of Kansas City in a competitive AFC West division. Last time out the Broncos battled past last year’s Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders; the rookie threw a late pick six-on a potentially game-tying drive which allowed Denver to finally win 38-24.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Pittsburgh will be hoping there is life after Aaron Rodgers after the former Packers great was released in a shock decision from Steelers management. In his place, Mason Rudolph will make his first start of 2026 against an extremely tough Bronco defense. Broncos QB Bo Nix is 0-1 against the Steelers, meeting the team for the first and only time in a 13-6 loss back in 2024.

Broncos vs Steelers, Week 12 - 11/27 - 3 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA.

I can only look one way this Friday. The Steelers are a mess right now and the Broncos are perfectly placed to deepen the team’s crisis and pick up a big win on the road.

Pittsburgh has managed to score just 34 points over its last two games, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Bengals with the game already over. That misfiring offense is unlikely to improve much with Rudolph, who has taken fewer than 20 snaps this year and will make only his second start since the beginning of the 2025 season on Friday.

Denver has gone 8-2 ATS this year and 3-2 while playing on the road. Pittsburgh is 0-2 ATS in its last two games and I am banking on that trend to continue as the Broncos cover as the away favorite.

The Steelers are also 1-3 on the over as their offense has fallen to pieces in the last few weeks and I think the under is also a good bet here. Pittsburgh also defends the rush very well, ranking third in the NFL by allowing just 84 yards per game on the ground, and for most of this season has had a strong defensive unit.

Broncos vs Steelers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bo Nix u201.5 passing yards (-116). The Broncos QB has thrown more than 220 yards in all of his last four games but he may struggle to get past 200 on Friday with rain and strong gusts of wind forecast in Pittsburgh.

Mason Rudolph u175.5 passing yards (-115). The Steelers have failed to break 200 yards through the air in any of their last four games. We will soon find out how much of that was on the team rather than Rodgers, particularly given that weather conditions could be less than ideal.

Broncos -4.5 and Rudolph u174.5 passing yards pays out at +240. Add Nix u201.5 passing yards to get +550.

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