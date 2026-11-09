bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Bills vs Vikings, NFL MNF

Both of these teams have looked great to start the 2026 NFL season, setting up an unmissable game to finish Week 9. Get in on the action by staking a $10 bet with the bet365 promo code GOALBET, collecting $200 in sports bonuses whether your wages wins or loses.

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bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 11/9/2026

The Vikings (6-1) are +145 underdogs on the moneyline, with the Bills (6-1) backed as a road favorite at -172. Buffalo lays 3.5 (+105); Minnesota takes 3.5 (-125). Total is 44.5, over -111, under -111.

Detroit finally ended the Vikings’ unbeaten start to the season with a 19-15 win last Sunday. Minnesota retains a perfect 3-0 home record and stands top of the NFC North. It will have to do without starting QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) Monday; Carson Wentz steps up. Buffalo also has just the one loss on its record, against the Patriots. The Bills are 3-0 on the road in 2026 and have won all of their last three games.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Minnesota and Buffalo have legitimate postseason aspirations in 2026 after dominant starts to the year. Monday’s game brings Josh Allen up against the NFL’s toughest defense, a battle that will likely define who takes this must-see matchup.

Bills vs Vikings, Week 9 - 11/9 - 8:15pm ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN.

Allen was vanquished on his first and only visit to Minneapolis, a 33-30 OT win for the Vikings all the way back in 2022. With little to choose between these two teams I am going for Minnesota to win at home this time, even without Murray. The Vikings pass rush is formidable, allowing opponents to complete a league-leading 56.2% of pass attempts while averaging 3.6 sacks per game. The Vikings are 3-0 at home and 4-0 against non-division opposition this year.

If the Minnesota defense does take Allen out of commission the under is the smart bet. The Vikings are 1-6 on the over this year and have not given up 20 points or more since Week 1, while having backup QB Wentz on the field will mean a hit offensively.

Bills vs Vikings - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Josh Allen -237.5 passing yards (-116). As good as Allen is, this is arguably his toughest challenge yet this year against a defense that gives up just 154.9 passing yards per game. Allen has thrown fewer than 220 yards in two of his last three outings.

More than 3.5 field goals total (+120). I can see a frustrating evening coming for both offenses. The Vikings have the best RZ defense in the league and the kickers should have a busy shift in Minneapolis Monday.

Vikings ML and Allen -237.5 passing yards pays out at +330. Add under 44.5 points to get +550.

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