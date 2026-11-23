The Bengals are closing in on the AFC North crown after taking out Pittsburgh last week thanks to a memorable showing from Joe Burrow. Is a repeat coming against Washington? When you make a $10 bet on this game with the bet365 promo code GOALBET, you will be eligible to collect $200 in sports bonuses whether your wager wins or loses.

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The Bengals (7-2) are -294 favorites on the moneyline, with the Commanders (3-5-1) priced at +120 to win at home. Cincinnati lays 6.5 (-106); Washington takes 6.5 (-115). Total is 53.5, over -114, under -108.

The home team has been rejuvenated following the return of Jayden Daniels from injury. After losing narrowly to the Rams in Daniels’ first game back, Washington got a late touchdown to beat division rival the Giants 24-21 in Week 10 to keep its faint playoff wildcard hopes alive.

Cincinnati has won its last five and can move two games clear of the Browns in the AFC North with another W on Monday. Last time out, Burrow recorded 409 passing yards, with 302 of those coming in the first half, and four TDs as the Bengals crushed Pittsburgh 38-18 at home.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the bet365 Bonus Code

Washington came out on top the last time these two teams met back in 2024, with Daniels getting the better of Burrow in a thrilling 38-33 win. The Bengals have a couple of injury absentees: right guard Dalton Risner and linebacker Oren Burks are both on injured reserve and will miss this game. The Commanders are hoping to welcome Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt back after four games missing with a groin injury.

Bengals vs Commanders, Week 11 - 11/23 - 8:15 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD.

The Bengals are understandably favored for this one after last week’s dominant showing but I think the Commanders could spring a surprise and at least finish within a single score to cover the spread at home. Daniels did take the last and only matchup between these two quarterbacks in 2024 and has shown some signs he is getting back to the form of his rookie season, averaging 260 yards through the air in his last four games.

Washington will hope the team’s ability to force mistakes will keep them in contention. The Commanders average just 0.8 turnovers/game while forcing 1.6 takeaways/game from opponents, one of the most favorable ratios in the NFL. If they can limit the damage done by Burrow and get their own offense going, the Commanders have a good chance here.

Either way, this should be an electric game full of endzone action. Washington’s mark of 25 points per game at home ranks 13th in the league. Cincinnati averages 38.3 points scored over its last three, trailing only the Cowboys over that timeframe. The over makes a lot of sense if Washington keeps this close.

Bengals vs Commanders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jayden Daniels o224.5 passing yards (-111). The Commanders QB is looking good after missing a couple of games through injury for Washington and has thrown 240 yards or more in three of his last four outings.

Total pass attempts o73.5 (-120). This one doesn’t need much explanation. Both teams will be leaning heavily on the passing game and the over should be well within reach here.

Daniels o224.5 passing yards and total passing attempts o73.5 pays out at +180. Add Washington +6.5 to get +360.

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