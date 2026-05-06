bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Bayern Munich vs PSG

Today at 3:00 PM EDT, the UEFA Champions League reaches a decisive moment as Bayern Munich hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their semifinal clash. Lean into all the ensuing drama with $200 in Bonus Bets when you sign up using the bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s UEFA Champions League Game

The UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain comes with massive stakes after a dramatic first leg that finished 5–4 in PSG’s favor. Bayern must win at home to advance, while PSG can focus on game control and counterattacking efficiency. Here’s our expert with handy lines and key predictions.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain, May 6, 3:00 PM EDT (2nd Leg)

On bet365, Bayern to advance is listed close to -125, showing how evenly balanced the matchup remains despite PSG’s aggregate lead.

Key players will heavily shape the outcome. Bayern will rely on Harry Kane as their central goal threat, supported by creative influence from Jamal Musiala and wide attacking runs from Michael Olise. Their ability to link midfield control with Kane’s finishing will be crucial if they are to overturn the deficit.

PSG, meanwhile, will look to Ousmane Dembélé for explosive attacking moments, with support from Désiré Doué and midfield control from Vitinha, all of whom thrive in transition situations.

Tactically, Bayern (-175 ML) is expected to dominate possession at home, pushing a high line and creating sustained pressure through Musiala’s dribbling and Olise’s pace. However, this aggressive setup has already been punished in the first leg, and PSG’s attackers are well-positioned to exploit space behind the defense whenever Bayern overcommits forward.

Overall, this matchup strongly points toward a high-scoring betting profile. Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals remain popular angles due to the attacking firepower on both sides and the first leg’s chaos.

While Bayern have a slight edge in match odds, PSG’s combination of Dembélé’s finishing and their aggregate lead keeps them very alive in qualification markets, setting up another open and unpredictable semifinal night.

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Full Time Result, Bayern win @ -175

Harry Kane to Score or Assist @ -278

Both Teams to Score @ -350

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change

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