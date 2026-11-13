bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 Bonus Bets for 49ers vs Cowboys, NFL Sunday

Two of the NFL’s biggest rivals will face off on Sunday at AT&T when the 49ers take on the Cowboys. San Francisco comes into this one with a 7-1 record after beating the Titans in Week 9. Dallas, meanwhile, are fresh off a 27-23 win over the Colts. Bet $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

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San Francisco are the favorites with -210 moneyline odds, while the underdog Dallas are listed at +175. The 49ers spread is -4.5 (-103); the Cowboys take +4.5 (-117). Total is 55.5, over -117, under -103.

Dallas’s inconsistency is the major talking point leading into this game. The Cowboys have just a 4-5 record, with some horrendous losses to some of the league’s worst teams — including a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers at home in Week 5. San Francisco, on the other hand, is as consistent as ever. The 49ers have the league's third-best offense, with 29.4 points per game.

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They say defense wins championships, but San Francisco’s offense is primed to make the difference here. The 49ers have one of the most efficient run games in the NFL, while the Cowboys have the league’s second-worst run defense.

49ers vs Cowboys, Week 10 - 11/15 - 4:25pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Despite the major difference in their records, San Francisco are modest 4.5-point favorites for this rivalry game. The Cowboys have won two of their last three games but have just one victory in their four matchups at AT&T Stadium this season.

Given their inconsistency, the 55.5 totals line is about right according to our betting experts. It’s high by NFL standards, but the 49ers could easily run up the score against this struggling Cowboys team — especially if Dak Prescott misfires like he has in other home games this year.

49ers vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Christian McCaffrey over 60 rushing yards at -125. The 49ers have been managing his carries this season, but Christian McCaffrey is still one of the best running backs in the NFL. Expect him to have a big game against this Cowboys defense.

George Kittle over 6 receptions at +110. He has only reached the 6-reception milestone twice this season, but Kittle remains Brock Purdy’s top option, with 53 targets this season. Against a defense like Dallas’, he could have a big game.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown scorer at -125. Dak Prescott has had big games in the air in losses this season, including the loss to Tampa Bay. QBs 35 attempts per game against San Francisco —seventh-most in the NFL— so Prescott should have plenty of chances to find his best receiver in the endzone.

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