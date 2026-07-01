bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For USMNT vs Bosnia, 2026 World Cup

The USMNT scored a program-record eight goals in the group stage. Bosnia reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets. It doesn’t matter if your picks cash.

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USA are -650 to qualify with Bosnia at +420. The total is set at 2.5. The over is -184, and under is +148. USMNT became the only team in this tournament to find the net inside the opening 15 minutes of each of its first three matches. Bosnia reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history, having snapped a seven-match winless run by beating Qatar 3-1 in their final group game.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

There's a real subplot buried in this matchup. The USMNT has lost 10 consecutive matches against European opponents. Bosnia represent a genuinely new type of test. Sergej Barbarez's side conceded four to Switzerland but held Canada to a draw and dismantled Qatar with real conviction.

The USMNT starters are expected back after heavy rotation against Turkey. Our soccer analyst has been locked in on this one and has his card ready.

USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Round of 32 - 7/1 - 8pm ET

Christian Pulisic to score or assist (-175) is the headline pick. He played roughly 40 minutes against Turkey and looked dangerous immediately upon entering, creating two chances and winning a foul in the penalty area. Fully fit, fully motivated, and up against a Bosnia defense that has given up goals in every World Cup match they've ever played. -175 on an impact moment from the captain is where the card starts. ESPN

Folarin Balogun to score or assist (-165) is the natural complement. His two goals against Paraguay were clinical. The first a one-touch finish, then a left-foot rocket. Bosnia's backline gave up four to Switzerland. Against pressure and pace, they struggle. Balogun at -165 is a number I'd take.

Both teams to score (-102) is the value play. Bosnia scored in every group game, including against Canada and Qatar, and Mahmic in particular has been clinical when chances have arrived. The USMNT defense hasn't been tested the way Bosnia's attack can test it. At near-even money, both sides finding the net is not a stretch. aol

Pulisic to score or assist (-175) and Balogun to score or assist (-165) are the two I keep coming back to. The USMNT's best players against a defense that has never kept a clean sheet in this tournament is where the card points.

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