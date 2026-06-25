bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Turkey vs USMNT, 2026 World Cup

Both sides enter this one with nothing riding on the result. The USMNT clinched Group D. Turkey are already eliminated, and have yet to score. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets no matter the result.

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USMNT are -110 on the moneyline, the draw sits at +300, and Türkiye are out at +260. The total is 2.5 goals, over at -142 and under at +116. USA are coming in with six points and a +5 goal difference. Türkiye have zero points and zero goals scored across their two matches.

Folarin Balogun scored twice against Paraguay and forced Australia's opening own goal with a cross in the 11th minute, making him the tournament's most dangerous forward in Group D.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Dead rubber or not, the team news matters. Pochettino has said Pulisic is progressing and is expected to feature against Turkey. He has 33 goals in 87 caps for the USMNT and this crowd would love to see him return on home soil.

On the other side, Vincenzo Montella's Turkey came into this tournament with real attacking promise. Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz are both capable of brilliant moments, but they've been wasteful in the worst possible way.

Our analyst has been locked in on Group D and some interesting picks for this one.

Türkiye vs USMNT, Group D - 6/25 - 10pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Christian Pulisic to score or assist (-110) is the headline play. He hasn't appeared since halftime of the Paraguay opener. If Pochettino brings him on, Pulisic will want to make an impression heading into the knockouts. He already has an assist from that game and was directly involved in the own goal that opened the scoring.

Over 2.5 goals (-142) is the other side of the value here. USMNT players on yellow cards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Balogun, and Chris Richards among them, may not be pushing hard enough to force things. But a rotated USA lineup facing a Turkish attack that's finally without knockout-round pressure? Both teams could afford to be more open than we've seen from either.

Folarin Balogun anytime goalscorer (+155) makes sense if Pochettino plays him. He's the form player of the group, and a Turkish defense that was conceding from the opening minute can't stop him when he's this sharp.

Pulisic to score or assist (-110) is my top play. Balogun at +155 is the value if you want the bigger return.

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