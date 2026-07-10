bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Spain vs Belgium, 2026 World Cup

Spain eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal with a 90th-minute Mikel Merino header. Belgium sent the USMNT home 4-1 in Seattle. Both sides arrive with momentum and injury concerns. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets whatever the result.

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Spain are -160 on the 90-minute moneyline, the draw sits at +280, and Belgium are at +460. To advance, Spain are -340 and Belgium +265. The over 2.5 goals sits at -130 and under at +106. Belgium's Amadou Onana is out with a torn ACL suffered against the USMNT, and Leandro Trossard is questionable with a muscle complaint.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Spain haven't conceded a single goal in five matches. Belgium are on an 18-match unbeaten run, but Spain’s streak is 34. but Belgium are the stiffest test they've faced.

These two nations are level at one win each in their two previous World Cup meetings. Belgium won the 1986 quarterfinal on penalties, Spain won 2-1 in the 1990 group stage. Something has to give. Our soccer analyst has his picks set for Friday afternoon.

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Spain vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - 7/10 - 3pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-145) is the anchor in 90 minutes. He scored his first World Cup goal in the group stage and has been the tournament's most electric winger.

Nico Williams missed the Portugal match and may not be fully fit here, which shifts even more of the attacking responsibility toward Yamal. Against a Belgian defense that absorbed punishment from the USMNT before eventually giving up three in the second half, Yamal will have space. At -145, it’s not cheap, but I still like this prop.

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer (+120) is the pick I keep coming back to. He leads Spain's anytime scorer market and has been involved in critical moments throughout the tournament. His movement inside the box consistently creates separation. At +120, Spain's most reliable finisher is genuinely underpriced.

Both teams to score (-138) is the play on the total. Belgium scored four against the United States, a team far more defensively solid than the squads that kept clean sheets against Spain earlier in this tournament. With Trossard potentially available and De Bruyne operating at this level, the odds that Spain hold a sixth consecutive clean sheet are lower than the market suggests.

Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer (+120) and both teams to score (-138) are where the card builds for me. I think Spain will win this, but Belgium will score one at least.

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