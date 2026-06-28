bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For South Africa vs Canada, 2026 World Cup

Bafana Bafana are through to the knockout phase of a men's World Cup for the first time in their history. Canada came through Group B on four points and have the more settled squad heading into the Round of 32. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Canada are -140 on the moneyline, the draw is +260, and South Africa sit at +440. The total is 2.5 goals, over at +120 and under at -148. Jonathan David scored a hat-trick as Canada thrashed Qatar 6-0.

South Africa, for their part, are here on the back of a gritty 1-0 win over South Korea in their third match. They've scored just two goals and conceded three across the group stage.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

The storylines here pull in opposite directions. Canada lost their final group game to Switzerland 2-1, and they'll be without Ismael Kone after the Sassuolo midfielder sustained a broken leg in the 6-0 win over Qatar. But their attacking output in that group stage gives Jesse Marsch's squad the quality edge.

South Africa arrive having won just one of their four most recent matches, and that came against a South Korea side that was already eliminated. Our soccer analyst is locked in for the knockout stage and has some selections for this one.

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South Africa vs Canada, Round of 32 - 6/28 - 3pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Jonathan David anytime goalscorer (+170) is the pick I keep coming back to. Three goals against Qatar showed what he's capable of when given space in behind a high defensive line. And South Africa's back four is not the most technically composed at this level. He's the best finisher left in this tie and +170 is still meaningful value.

Jonathan David to score or assist (+105) is the safety version. He's directly involved in nearly everything Canada create going forward. Near even-money on a contribution from their best attacker in a knockout game feels worth taking.

Over 2.5 goals (+120) is the value play here. Canada scored nine across three group matches, South Africa's defense was carved open by Mexico in the opener. One thing that tends to happen when a high-pressing team faces a counter-punching side in a knockout, chances get created in volume. +120 on three or more goals in ninety minutes makes the number attractive.

David anytime goalscorer (+170) and over 2.5 goals (+120) are the two I'm most confident building around here. Canada have the better attack by some distance, and South Africa will need to score to advance.

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