bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Seahawks vs Cowboys, NFL Preseason

Dallas brings back all 11 offensive starters from last year's squad, but Dak Prescott is expected to watch from the sideline as Brian Schottenheimer evaluates his depth. Seattle enters as defending Super Bowl champions. Sam Darnold is leading an offense built around Cooper Kupp, who was a key piece of their championship run last season. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 8/15/2026

Seattle is -154 on the moneyline with Dallas at +130. The Seahawks are giving -2.5 (-112) while the Cowboys are getting +2.5 (-108). The total is 39.5 with both sides at -110.

Darnold will see limited reps as Mike Macdonald manages his championship roster. For Dallas, Sam Howell and Joe Milton III will rotate behind center with Prescott resting.

Grab this bet365 promo code now for $150 in bonus bets

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Follow the link above to reach bet365's new player registration If you're betting from your phone, install the bet365 app for your state beforehand Fill out the entire sign-up form from beginning to end When you hit the promo code field, type GOALBET Make your first deposit of at least $10 Wager $10 on Cowboys vs Seahawks or anything else on the slate The $150 in bonus bets arrives in your account once the qualifying bet is placed

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Preseason matchups are always a puzzle for bettors, and Saturday night in Seattle is a perfect example why. The Seahawks are absolutely loaded after winning Super Bowl LX, but Macdonald has zero incentive to push his starters in August.

Dallas returns all 11 offensive starters from last year, yet Brian Schottenheimer is using this game to sort out his backup quarterback situation. Our NFL analyst has the full card breakdown for Lumen Field.

Cowboys vs Seahawks, Preseason Week 1 - 8/15 - 8pm ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seahawks -2.5 (-112) is a nice play. Seattle laying less than a field goal is the right side. Even with Darnold resting early, the Seahawks have far more roster depth than a Dallas team throwing two relatively unproven passers into a tough road environment against a defense that just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Under 39.5 (-110) is the starting point. The total is 39.5, and I'm looking under. Both veteran quarterbacks will be on the bench for most of the night, and the second half will be a battle of fringe roster players trying to survive final cuts. Preseason games in Seattle historically stay low when starters don't stick around.

Cowboys 1-13 winning margin (+170) is a correlated play with the underdog cover. If Dallas hangs around as expected, they're far more likely to lose a tight one than get blown out. Seattle's starters won't be on the field long enough to build a cushion.

Sam Howell to lead the Cowboys in passing yards is a prop to watch if the odds are right. Howell has more NFL reps than Milton and should get the majority of second-half snaps. If the market prices him as the favorite to lead Dallas in passing, it's a solid play.

Seahawks -2.5 and under 39.5 are my two core plays. The champs have the clearer victory path, and the quarterback uncertainty on both sides points to a slow, methodical game.

Full bet365 bonus code Terms and Conditions