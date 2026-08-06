bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Panthers vs Cardinals, NFL Preseason

Carolina enters as slight favorites after winning the NFC South last season. Arizona is rebuilding under first-year coach Mike LaFleur and coming off a 3-14 campaign. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and grab $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

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The Panthers are -120 on the moneyline with the Cardinals at +104. On the spread, Carolina sits at -1.5 (-110) and Arizona at +1.5 (-110). The total is set at 35.5, with the over at -106 and the under at -114. The first half total sits at 17.5 (-114 either way).

Kenny Pickett will start under center for Carolina while Bryce Young watches from the sideline. Carson Beck, the Cardinals' third-round rookie, gets the nod for Arizona with Jacoby Brissett resting.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

This is a preseason exhibition with plenty of moving parts, which makes the betting landscape more strange than usual. Carolina has significant injury issues heading into camp, losing Nic Scourton to a torn ACL and Chris Brazzell II to a torn LCL.

Dave Canales has also ruled out Bryce Young, meaning Kenny Pickett and undrafted rookie Haynes King will handle the quarterback duties. The Panthers are just 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread in the preseason since Canales took over.

Arizona is breaking in a new coaching staff under Mike LaFleur, and Carson Beck will get the first crack at running the offense. Our NFL analyst has the card set for Thursday.

Panthers vs Cardinals, Hall of Fame Game - 8/6 - 8pm ET, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Under 35.5 (-114) is the starting point on this card. The Hall of Fame Game has seen the over cash in four straight years, but this matchup features two teams with significant roster uncertainty. Preseason totals this low tend to hold value when starters are sitting.

Arizona +1.5 (-110) is the side play. Since 2013, underdogs in the Hall of Fame Game have gone 8-2-1 against the spread. The Cardinals have nothing to lose in a rebuilding year, and LaFleur has every incentive to let his young players compete hard for roster spots.

First scoring play: Arizona Cardinals Field Goal (+280) offers value in a game where both offenses will be feeling their way through early possessions. Beck is making his professional debut, and field position could favor Arizona early against a Carolina defense that may also be rotating heavily.

Panthers 1-13 winning margin (+140) is a correlated play with the underdog cover. If this game stays close as expected, Carolina is unlikely to blow the doors off a Cardinals team playing with house money.

The under 35.5 and Arizona +1.5 are the two positions I'm building around on Thursday night.

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