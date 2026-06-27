bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Panama vs England, 2026 World Cup

England carry four points into this final group game and need at least a draw against an already-eliminated Panama to confirm their place in the next round. Panama have been shutout in both matches and arrive at MetLife Stadium with nothing left to play for. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

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England sit at -650 on the moneyline, with the draw at +650 and Panama at +1600. The 3.5 goal total is at +104 for the over and under at -128. Panama have scored zero goals in 180 minutes of tournament football, dropping both group games 1-0.

England blanked against Ghana last time out after dismantling Croatia 4-2. Kane has 10 career World Cup goals and will be looking to add to that tally against the weakest opposition England have faced in this group.

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The Ghana draw clearly frustrated Tuchel, and facing a Panama side that hasn't scored a single goal in this tournament should give England's forwards the kind of environment to rediscover their rhythm.

Panama defend in numbers and make life uncomfortable at times, but the talent gap here is significant. Our soccer analyst has been through both squads and has his picks settled for Saturday in New Jersey.

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Panama vs England, Group L - 6/27 - 5pm ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Over 3.5 total goals (+104) is the play I keep circling back to. England had 22 shots against Croatia and still looked dangerous even in the Ghana draw. Panama have not tested a goalkeeper once at this tournament, losing both games 1-0.

Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer (+150) is the value prop. He scored against Croatia, and the midfield run that brought him that goal is exactly the kind of movement Panama's defensive shape struggles to track. He tends to elevate his output when England have space to carry the ball forward, which is exactly what they'll have here.

Marcus Rashford anytime assist (+125) rounds out the card. He has been at the center of everything since coming into the side, and against Panama who will sit deep and defend, England's wide players will have room to combine. Rashford's delivery from the left tends to create more than it is given credit for.

Over 3.5 goals (+104) at near even money is where I'm committing the most. England have been waiting to cut loose, and this is the game where that happens.

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