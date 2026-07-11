bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Norway vs England, 2026 World Cup

Erling Haaland scored two goals as Norway eliminated Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16. England came through Mexico 3-2 on Sunday night in Mexico City. Neither side has had it easy to get here. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

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England are -120 on the moneyline, Norway at +330, and the draw at +260. To advance, England are -230 and Norway +186. Over 2.5 goals is -140 and the under is +114. Harry Kane enters the match with 12 career World Cup goals after scoring against both DR Congo and Mexico.

Haaland has now scored in each of Norway's cup matches, including the winner against Brazil. He now has seven tournament goals, one behind Messi and Mbappé, and one ahead of Kane.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Haaland is making this tournament look like a cake walk. But England under Tuchel have shown they can adapt. They absorbed pressure in Mexico City for the final 30 minutes, held firm, and got the win in a hostile environment.

This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between these two nations. Our soccer analyst has been through both camps and has his picks settled.

Check out our expert’s guide to the best World Cup betting sites & apps this summe

Norway vs England, Quarterfinal - 7/11 - 5pm ET, Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Harry Kane anytime goalscorer including extra time (-120) is the cornerstone of this card. He scored in both knockout matches so far and has the most World Cup goals of any Englishman in history.

Norway have conceded only twice all tournament, but neither Kane-less nor Kane-limited versions of England have made it this far. When England push forward with him in the box, things happen.

Erling Haaland to score or assist (+100) is an extraordinary price for one of the world's two best strikers. He scored the Brazil winner. He carries Norway's entire attacking threat and is chasing the golden boot. England have given up goals in three of their five matches. Near-even money on Haaland producing something is a line the market won't hold.

Both teams to score (-168) is the play on the total. Norway can't win without Haaland finding the net. England won't sit back. This should be an open, physical match in Miami heat with both attacks getting their moments. -168 is a touch steep but the two-way attacking structure here makes both teams scoring the expected outcome.

Kane anytime scorer (-120) and Haaland to score or assist (+100) are the two plays I'm building this card around. Two of the best strikers left in the bracket. Both are in play for the golden boot. This should be a great match to watch.

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