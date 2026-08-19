bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For NEC Nijmegen vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League Qualifier

NEC Nijmegen are one round from their first-ever Champions League group stage after beating Olympiacos in extra time. Bodo/Glimt bring serious European pedigree, having reached the Round of 16 last season with wins over Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets.

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NEC are +145 on the 90-minute moneyline with Bodo/Glimt at +150 and the draw at +270. To qualify for the next round, NEC are +140 with Bodo/Glimt at -172. Over 2.5 goals sits at -270, under at +194. Over 3.5 is priced at +100, under at -132.

Dick Schreuder's side will be without Koki Ogawa, Sami Ouaissa, Philippe Sandler and Yassin Moslih. Kjetil Knutsen is missing Jostein Gundersen, Hakon Evjen and August Mikkelsen.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

This is a massive occasion for NEC. The Dutch club has never reached the Champions League group stage, and needed extra time to beat Olympiacos. Bodo/Glimt are a different animal entirely.

The Norwegian champions averaged 3.0 goals per game in qualifying and have scored at least twice in nine of their last ten European outings. Our soccer analyst has been tracking both sides and has Wednesday's card ready.

NEC vs Bodo/Glimt, Champions League Play-Off First Leg - 8/19 - 3pm ET, Goffertstadion, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Over 3.5 goals (+100) is the starting point. Bodo/Glimt's last six matches have all gone over 2.5, and their previous qualifying round against Union Saint-Gilloise produced eleven goals across two legs.. NEC's defense is stretched with four players ruled out. The Norwegians have found the net at least twice in each of their last seven away matches.

Bodo/Glimt to win (+150) offers value on the 90-minute line. They sit top of the Eliteserien with 43 goals in 17 games and carry the momentum of an 11-match unbeaten run. NEC have won the first leg in just one of their previous seven European ties, and their domestic form has been patchy with a 2-1 home loss to Telstar earlier this month.

Andreas Helmersen anytime goalscorer is an interesting player prop to target. The striker has six league goals this season and scored the winner against Union Saint-Gilloise in the last round. With Kasper Hogh departed for Celtic, Helmersen has stepped up as the primary threat.

Both teams to score is nearly a lock. NEC have seen both sides find the net in nine of their last ten home games, and Bodo/Glimt's high-pressing style rarely produces clean sheets on the road.

Over 3.5 goals and Bodo/Glimt to win are the two positions I'm building around. The Norwegian champions have the firepower to take control of this tie, and NEC's defensive injuries make a high-scoring game the most likely outcome.

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